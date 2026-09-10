Gary Schools Invite Families to Family Engagement Summit

Gary Community School Corporation, in partnership with Greater Together and IN*SOURCE, invites parents, guardians, caregivers, and family members from throughout Gary, Northwest Indiana, and the greater Chicagoland area to participate in the 2026 Indiana Family Engagement Summit: “Real Life, Real Parenting: Partnering for Student Success.”

The summit will take place Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Indiana University Northwest Anderson Library, 130 W 35th Ave in Gary.

The statewide event will bring families together across Indiana for a day of learning, connection, encouragement, and practical resources designed to strengthen partnerships between families and schools. Gary Community School Corporation & Greater Together will serve as the regional host site, providing families from across Northwest Indiana and neighboring communities with an opportunity to participate locally while connecting to a larger statewide family engagement experience.

The summit will feature Wilisha Scaife as keynote speaker, along with breakout sessions designed specifically to address issues families face every day. At the Gary regional site, participants will have an opportunity to engage in sessions focused on trauma-sensitive and restorative practices, strategies for supporting children with math instruction, and special education advocacy.

“This summit is really about creating a space where families can come and be poured into,” said Jamila Adams, Assistant Director of Curriculum & Assessment for Gary Community School Corporation and coordinator of the district’s partnership with IN*SOURCE. “We want parents, grandparents, guardians, and caregivers to leave feeling more informed, more connected, and better equipped to support the children they love. This is not just an event for GCSC families. We want families throughout our entire community and region to know they are welcome.”

In addition to the learning sessions, registered participants will receive complimentary breakfast and lunch, access tofree childcare, family resources, giveaways, and opportunities to connect with other parents and caregivers participating in the summit throughout Indiana.

Gary Community School Corporation’s participation in the summit is part of its continued commitment to strengthening meaningful family engagement and ensuring families are viewed not simply as participants in their children’s education, but as valued partners in student success.

The event is free and open to families throughout Gary, Northwest Indiana, Chicagoland, and surrounding communities. Advance registration is required, and registration will close once the regional site reaches capacity.

Families are encouraged to register as soon as possible by using the registration link (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WQwYfiWGRPGdDWcFW5T3bg#/registration).

Event Details:

Indiana Family Engagement Summit: Real Life, Real Parenting: Partnering for Student Success

Saturday, September 12, 2026

9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Indiana University Northwest Anderson Library

130 W 35th Avenue

Gary, IN 46408