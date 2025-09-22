Gary Schools hold guest teacher hiring events to build educator pipeline

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is continuing its effort to recruit dedicated educators through a pair of “Guest Teacher” hiring events at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry Street in Gary.

The first session took place Thursday, September 18, and drew applicants interested in supporting students as part of the district’s growing pool of classroom leaders. With the event completed, attention now shifts to the next hiring session, scheduled for Thursday, September 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Applicants should report to the Administration Offices at Door V.

The initiative reflects the district’s gratitude for those once referred to as substitute teachers. Officials say the new title, “Guest Teacher,” better reflects the respect and value these educators bring when they step in to keep learning on track in the absence of permanent teachers.

“The district welcomes individuals who love working with children and are interested in the field of education to explore this meaningful opportunity,” said Chelsea Whittington, Chief of Public and Community Relations. “Guest teacher is an appropriate term as we value those who step in as guest educators to ensure that teaching and learning still take place while permanent teachers are out.”

At each session, participants receive assistance with the application process and take part in open interviews for positions across the district. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.garyschools.org under the “Join Our Team” tab to save time. Laptops are also available onsite to complete applications before interviewing.

“Guest Teachers play an essential role in keeping learning on track when classroom teachers are unavailable,” said Jovanka Cvitkovich, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We encourage anyone with a passion for supporting students to join us at these events and consider being part of the GCSC family.”

District officials say hiring Guest Teachers not only helps address staffing needs but also provides community members with a meaningful opportunity to contribute to student success. For many, the role can also serve as an entry point into education, opening doors to long-term careers in teaching.

The next Guest Teacher hiring event will take place Thursday, September 25, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at West Side Leadership Academy. More information is available at www.garyschools.org.