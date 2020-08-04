Gary Schools hires Chief Academic Officer and Chief Financial Officer

With the start of school fast approaching, the Gary Community School Corporation is forging ahead with plans for a new academic school year. The District recently announced the official appointments of Kimberley Bradley as Chief Academic Officer and Nicole Wolverton as Chief Financial Officer.

Bradley joined the Gary schools at the end of 2019 as a member of the Federal Programs team. When COVID-19 hit, she jumped in to help lead the District’s e-learning efforts.

“We are appreciative of her drive and focus to move our corporation forward, and we are glad that she has become a permanent and critical addition to our team,” said GCSC Emergency Manager Dr. Paige McNulty.

Throughout her career, Bradley has served as an administrator in the East Chicago schools as a principal, assistant principal and teacher.

“It feels great to be able to work in my hometown and the school district of which I am a product,” said Bradley. “This is a challenging time for districts across the country, and I am committed to doing what’s best for our children while supplying them with academic instruction and tools they need to be successful.”

Nicole Wolverton comes to the District from Cender & Company, LLC, the company currently assisting with the District’s financial operation.

“Nicole has been working on the Gary Schools financial profile with Cender, so she is already familiar with our fiscal needs and goals,” said McNulty. “She has also handled the financial affairs of many other school districts across the region, so we trust her expertise, and consider her a great asset to our team.”

“I am excited to join a team with such strong leaders and educators who are passionate about the Gary Community Schools,” said Wolverton. “I am looking forward to working with the staff and community to continue the momentum of exciting changes within the school district.”