Gary Schools hires Athletic Director and IT Director

While districts across the country are working to configure the new look for their schools, the Gary Community School Corporation is factoring in the importance of being fully staffed with experienced professionals. Recently, the District welcomed Robert Lee as Athletic Director and Darrell Riddell as Director of Information Technology.

“Both of these roles remained vacant for quite some time, and I am happy to report that we have two highly qualified professionals who have joined our team,” said Interim Emergency Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. “Now more than ever, we need individuals who are ready to step up to the plate and display excellence at all times in support of our children.”

Lee is a graduate of West Side High School in Gary, played football for a stint at Illinois State University and ultimately earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Supervision from Purdue University in Indianapolis and a Master’s Degree in Business Management from National University in San Diego.

His coaching career began in Corona, CA at Centennial High School, and he has since held coaching positions at Butler University, Eastern Michigan University, Valparaiso University, Miami University in Oxford, OH and Earlham College in Richmond, IN.

Lee has been married 30 years and has two children.

“I’m coming home to give back to the community that laid the foundation for my academic and professional career,” said Lee. “I am ecstatic about the opportunity to continue helping young people develop through education and athletics.”

Riddell is a native of Southern Indiana and has lived in Northwest Indiana his entire adult life. He is a graduate of Indiana State University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology. He also holds an MBA from Keller School of Management, DeVry University. Riddell served as a Professor of Information Technology for 16 years at Ivy Tech Community College and also worked for NiSource as an Analyst.

Riddell has been married 15 years and has two children.

“Working for the Gary Community School Corporation is an amazing opportunity,” said Riddell. “I look forward to taking the District to the next level in the area of technology ensuring our youth and staff have the devices, software and access needed to be successful.”

The Gary Community School Corporation is still hiring for a variety of other professional positions. To view a list of openings, visit the employment tab at www.garycsc.k12.in.us.