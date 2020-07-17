Gary Schools gives students a choice for re-entry in the fall

Students can attend in-person classes or learn online

Crusader Staff Report

The Gary School District on Monday, July 13, announced its plans for returning students in the 2020-2021 school year.

Classes will begin August 12 and will be held five days a week.

Families can choose for students to attend in-person or online during the regular school day hours.

For students attending in-person classes, seats will be arranged facing the front of the room with as much distance between seats as possible. School meals will be pre-packaged.

Students who are learning online will be expected to log in and complete all work during regular school hours, at the time instruction is offered to each class. During this time, the student’s attendance will be counted. A week’s worth of meals will be provided for pick-up. Counselors will be available to all students, whether they are learning in-person or online.

All students and staff in school buildings will be required to wear masks at certain times and practice social distancing.

Each staff member and student registered for in-person instruction this fall will receive a wellness kit with a face mask, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and a reusable thermometer.

All students and families must check themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 before coming to school for in-person classes. Parents should call the school nurse to report possible exposure if their child or someone in the household is experiencing symptoms.

Students and employees showing COVID-19 symptoms will be prohibited from coming to school. Those who come to school with COVID-19 symptoms will be sent home immediately.

If the Gary Health Department determines that a school needs to close due to exposure concerns, e-Learning will be used for all students attending that school. In this scenario, students would receive instruction from their teacher. They would be expected to attend all sessions and complete all work. Students with IEP’s would adhere to Continuous Learning Plans.

An isolation area will be used to separate anyone who exhibits COVID-19 like symptoms and school nurses and healthcare providers will provide care. Families, staff members and health officials will be notified immediately of a possible case, while maintaining confidentiality.

Students and staff are encouraged to bring water bottles from home. Water bottle filling stations may be used with appropriate rules followed – rules will be posted. Water fountains will be turned off.