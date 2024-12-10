Gary Schools enhance safety with new vestibules

This holiday season, the Gary Community School Corporation is giving the gift of safety and peace of mind with the installation of new security vestibules at Bailly STEM Academy, Gary Middle School, and West Side Leadership Academy.

These state-of-the-art additions to the school entrances represent the district’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a safe environment for students, staff, and visitors.

The vestibules are positioned at the main entrances of each school and require all visitors to present a valid driver’s license or state ID upon entry. Documents are securely processed through the district’s SafeVisitor system, which logs visitor information and ensures an added layer of security.

“All changes and efforts made by security are to promote a safe but welcoming environment,” said Cliff Caldwell, Director of Security. “Before the vestibules, people entering the building could immediately go to the office or a classroom. Now visitors are buzzed in by security, who can call an administrator or the office to share who is in the building.”

The new policies also extend to district employees, who must now check in with security when entering a building, ensuring accurate records in case of emergencies.

“Should any type of emergency arise where evacuation is warranted, we want to make sure that there is an accurate account of who is inside the building,” said Dr. Yvonne Stokes, Superintendent of the Gary Community School Corporation.

The Gary Community School Corporation proudly implemented these measures, putting student and staff safety at the forefront of daily operations. While the vestibules serve as a practical enhancement to security, they also underscore the district’s commitment to fostering welcoming school environments that prioritize everyone’s well-being.

For the latest district news, visit www.garyschools.org.