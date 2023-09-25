Gary Schools Awarded $400k Grant for Social Emotional Learning Programming

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $400k to support Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) for students. The grant, provided by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act: Strong Connections Act, will support SEL initiatives over the next three years.

SEL has become a pillar in classroom management and self-regulation for both students and staff. Through SEL programming, district employees and students participate in Motivational Monday and Wellness Wednesday, which covers topics around mental health and self-care.

“Our school district supports the entire student, which includes the social and emotional components,” said Robin Sizemore, SEL/Mental Health Coordinator for GCSC. “We’ve seen tremendous improvements in behavior in the schools that consistently utilize SEL resources. Each school and each student are unique in their needs.”

The district has also forged relationships with community partners that provide additional emotional and mental health support such as counseling, workshops and special events. Techniques from yoga to breathing exercises and even smartphone apps allow students to communicate with teachers and other professionals when mental health support is needed.

The district will host SEL events for families and students throughout the year and regularly posts for tips to use at home on GCSC social media pages.

For resources and more information, visit garyschools.org.