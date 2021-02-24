Gary school works for new uniforms

The West Side Leadership Academy Varsity Football team is holding a fundraiser for new uniforms. The community is invited to contribute through the fundraising site, givebutter.com where 99.5% of the proceeds go directly to the purchase of the uniforms.

So far, the fundraiser has more than 130 supporters, and 30% of the goal has been reached. With just under three weeks remaining, the team urges the community, West Side alumni and local businesses to support their efforts.

“In order to grow our program, we need our community to support our student athletes,” said head football Coach Eric Schreiber.

The team is looking to raise enough funds to replace all uniforms including helmets.

“In the words of Coach and former professional athlete Deion Sanders, ‘if you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you feel good you play good,’” added Schreiber.

Supporters can give online at: https://givebutter.com/adiUCo or contact Coach Schreiber at eschreiber@garyschools.org.