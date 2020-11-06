Gary school tax approved on third attempt

Crusader Staff Report

After two failed attempts, a Gary school tax was approved at the polls on Tuesday, November 3, giving hope to community leaders and school officials who seek to provide economic relief to the struggling school district.

Some 13,828 voters approved the tax, which was 60.28 percent of the vote, according to the latest results from the Lake County Board of Elections. Another 4,202 votes in support of the tax were cast on Election Day; 1,725 votes were from absentee ballots and 5,495 were walk-in absentee ballots.

The victory is being viewed as a sign of growing trusts in the state-controlled Gary Community School Corporation, which backed the tax with an aggressive public campaign that sold the referendum as a path to return local control back to the Gary School District.

“I’m so thankful to Gary voters for supporting more opportunities for our students and overdue raises for our teachers,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, the GCSC Manager. “Passing this referendum puts us on the fastest track to ending State control of our schools, and I couldn’t be happier for the entire community. Today is a great day for Gary, and tomorrow will be even brighter for our students in the Gary Schools. I am particularly pleased that our referendum received the steadfast support of our faith-based community and the support of the members of the Gary Common Council.”

Several community leaders endorsed the tax, including State Representative Dr. Vernon G. Smith. In August, The Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Gary & Vicinity officially pledged its support of the tax during their “Praise in the Park” Service at Froebel Park. The Crusader endorsed the tax referendum.

The referendum asks residents to approve an approximately 52 cents per $100 assessed value property tax increase. That means a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.

The tax increase is expected to bring $8.9 million every year for eight years. The special tax aims to increase teacher and instructional staff compensation. The first $1 million raised by the tax would go directly to teachers, many of whom have not received a raise in 12 years.

The GCSC plans to use the funds to improve arts, athletics, and extracurricular activities in the schools, which are important to the overall development of the students. It also means students will receive the same opportunities available to students in neighboring communities. Plans include the return of sports in the middle school and STEM certification for three schools in the District.

Investments will be made to strengthen school safety and the social-emotional needs of students with professionals on-hand to ensure every student has access to behavioral counselors and therapists.

GCSC in a recent press release indicated it will fulfill its commitment to creating a Referendum Spending Oversight Committee. Committee members will be Gary residents, and the committee will report to the public how referendum revenue is collected and spent. The committee will include representatives from the local business community, the faith-based community, elected officials, and labor groups, as well as well as students and parents and caregivers. The committee will be created in advance of the first referendum funds being received in June 2021.

For two consecutive years, the school district asked voters to pass a similar tax with dwindling enrollment, mounting debts and declining revenues from property taxes. The school tax in 2016 was narrowly defeated with just 49.13 percent of the vote. In 2015, the referendum received just 44.48 percent of the vote.

Those defeats occurred before the district was taken over by the state. It was a time when infighting and allegations of mismanagement deepened distrust in the Gary School Board.

Today, the board has no say or power in making financial or academic decisions under the state-controlled school district.