Gary Residents invited to Downtown Redesign Workshops

The City of Gary opened its doors to residents for a series of collaborative workshops aimed at redesigning the downtown area. This initiative follows the recently announced partnership with the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, focusing on creating a sustainable and vibrant future for Greater Downtown Gary.

Now through August 16th, residents from all city districts and neighborhoods are encouraged to participate in these workshops to voice their ideas and concerns. The workshops are designed to be interactive sessions where feedback from the community will directly influence the evolving master plan.

Workshop Schedule and Structure

The workshops, held at 504 Broadway in Gary, Indiana, are scheduled as follows:

Initial Workshops:

– August 5th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

– August 9th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

Draft Plan Presentations:

– 1st Draft Session: August 12th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

– Mid Draft Session: August 14th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

– Final Draft Review: August 16th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

In each session, the Notre Dame team will present updates and modifications based on resident feedback, ensuring that the community’s vision is accurately captured and refined throughout the process.

Background on the Downtown Revitalization Plan

The announcement of these workshops is the next step in the city’s broader downtown revitalization project, which was officially launched earlier this year. In partnership with Notre Dame’s Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative, the city aims to create a comprehensive master plan for downtown Gary’s redevelopment.

“This partnership is a unique opportunity to create a new master plan for our great city. We’re excited to begin this work with the support of a world-class educational institution like Notre Dame,” said Mayor Eddie Melton during the initial announcement. “With $12 million secured for blight elimination through Indiana SB 434, we are poised to rebuild intentionally and sustainably.”

The revitalization plan includes several key components:

– Community Listening Sessions:** Initial sessions to gather input from residents.

– Dean’s Charrette:** An intensive urban planning session led by the Notre Dame team.

– Design Standards and Templates:** Developing standards for the Broadway corridor and templates for housing and commercial spaces.

– Intermodal Transit Facility:** Concept design for a new transportation hub.

Community Involvement and Impact

The city’s leadership emphasizes the importance of resident participation in shaping the future of downtown Gary. “This partnership with Notre Dame presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our city,” said Chris Harris, Director of Redevelopment. “I’m inviting all residents to join us in this citizen-led effort to establish a roadmap for transformation.”

The goal is to create a downtown area that offers a high quality of life, with safe, walkable spaces, multimodal transportation, and easy access to Chicago and Indiana Dunes National Park. By involving the community, the city hopes to foster a sense of ownership and pride among residents, ensuring that the revitalized downtown meets their needs and aspirations.

Marianne Cusato, director of the Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative, echoed this sentiment. “Our Initiative works closely with cities throughout the region to develop an inclusive and equitable vision for the built environment. Achieving this goal starts by designing a space that inspires pride, creates economic opportunities, and offers safe and attainable housing options.”

As the city embarks on this transformative journey, the upcoming workshops represent a critical opportunity for residents to shape the future of their community. “Together, we will accomplish great things,” said City Corporation Counsel Carla Morgan, who played a key role in facilitating the partnership. “I am proud to bring Notre Dame’s resources to Gary.”

Residents are encouraged to participate actively in the workshops and contribute their ideas to help build a vibrant and thriving downtown. For more information on the workshops and the overall revitalization project, visit www.gary.gov/GreaterDowntownGary or contact the Department of Redevelopment at [email protected].