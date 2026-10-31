Gary Residents Have Until November 5 to Weigh In on Housing and Community Funding Changes

City seeks public input on proposed federal funding changes affecting homelessness services, nonprofit organizations, health care and senior housing rehabilitation.
October 31, 2026 — Gary residents have an opportunity to help shape how federal housing and community development resources are used in their city, but the window to make their voices heard is closing.
The City of Gary’s Community Development Department is accepting public comments on proposed amendments to federal funding plans administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). According to a public notice issued October 21, comments received before November 6, 2026, will be considered before the proposed changes are adopted and included in the city’s formal submission to HUD.
The proposed changes could affect programs serving some of Gary’s most vulnerable residents, including individuals experiencing homelessness, seniors needing home repairs and families seeking greater housing stability.
One proposal involves reallocating funding under the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program, commonly known as HOME-ARP.
Under the proposed amendment, the city would shift resources previously designated for the acquisition and development of non-congregate shelters into three categories: supportive services, nonprofit capacity building and nonprofit operations.
Non-congregate shelters generally provide private accommodations rather than shared sleeping facilities. Supportive services may include assistance intended to help individuals and families obtain or maintain stable housing.
The proposed funding shift raises important questions about how the city can best address homelessness and housing instability.
Residents may want to know how the changes would affect plans for shelter development, which nonprofit organizations could benefit and what direct services would become available to people facing housing emergencies.
In a separate notice, the city also announced proposed changes to its 2025 Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan. Those amendments involve allocating Community Development Block Grant program income and redirecting prior-year resources toward health care services and senior housing rehabilitation.
The changes bring additional attention to the housing needs of older homeowners, many of whom face the challenge of maintaining aging properties while managing limited financial resources.
For Gary residents, the public comment process provides an opportunity to raise concerns about neighborhood conditions, affordable housing, homelessness prevention, housing repairs and the accessibility of community services.
How residents can participate
Residents interested in reviewing the proposals or submitting comments can contact the City of Gary Community Development Department.
- Public comment email: [email protected]
- Address: 401 Broadway, Suite 100, Gary, IN 46402
- Telephone: (219) 881-5075
- Comment deadline: Comments must be received before November 6, 2026.
Residents should identify the proposed funding amendment they are commenting on and explain how the changes could affect their neighborhood, household or community organization.
Written comments can include questions about the distribution of funds, the availability of housing assistance, services for people experiencing homelessness and whether resources are reaching residents with the greatest needs.
The city states that comments submitted within the announced period will be considered before adoption of the HOME-ARP changes and included in its formal HUD submission.
Public participation is an important part of the federal community development planning process, allowing residents to offer local perspectives before funding decisions move forward.
With the deadline approaching, Gary residents have only a few days remaining to review the proposals and provide input on how housing and community development resources should be directed.
The official notices and additional information are available through the City of Gary’s Community Development Department at www.gary.gov/community-development.
Gary Residents Have Until November 5 to Weigh In on Housing and Community Funding Changes
City seeks public input on proposed federal funding changes affecting homelessness services, nonprofit organizations, health care and senior housing rehabilitation.
October 31, 2026 — Gary residents have an opportunity to help shape how federal housing and community development resources are used in their city, but the window to make their voices heard is closing.
The City of Gary’s Community Development Department is accepting public comments on proposed amendments to federal funding plans administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). According to a public notice issued October 21, comments received before November 6, 2026, will be considered before the proposed changes are adopted and included in the city’s formal submission to HUD.
The proposed changes could affect programs serving some of Gary’s most vulnerable residents, including individuals experiencing homelessness, seniors needing home repairs and families seeking greater housing stability.
One proposal involves reallocating funding under the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program, commonly known as HOME-ARP.
Under the proposed amendment, the city would shift resources previously designated for the acquisition and development of non-congregate shelters into three categories: supportive services, nonprofit capacity building and nonprofit operations.
Non-congregate shelters generally provide private accommodations rather than shared sleeping facilities. Supportive services may include assistance intended to help individuals and families obtain or maintain stable housing.
The proposed funding shift raises important questions about how the city can best address homelessness and housing instability.
Residents may want to know how the changes would affect plans for shelter development, which nonprofit organizations could benefit and what direct services would become available to people facing housing emergencies.
In a separate notice, the city also announced proposed changes to its 2025 Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan. Those amendments involve allocating Community Development Block Grant program income and redirecting prior-year resources toward health care services and senior housing rehabilitation.
The changes bring additional attention to the housing needs of older homeowners, many of whom face the challenge of maintaining aging properties while managing limited financial resources.
For Gary residents, the public comment process provides an opportunity to raise concerns about neighborhood conditions, affordable housing, homelessness prevention, housing repairs and the accessibility of community services.
How residents can participate
Residents interested in reviewing the proposals or submitting comments can contact the City of Gary Community Development Department.
Residents should identify the proposed funding amendment they are commenting on and explain how the changes could affect their neighborhood, household or community organization.
Written comments can include questions about the distribution of funds, the availability of housing assistance, services for people experiencing homelessness and whether resources are reaching residents with the greatest needs.
The city states that comments submitted within the announced period will be considered before adoption of the HOME-ARP changes and included in its formal HUD submission.
Public participation is an important part of the federal community development planning process, allowing residents to offer local perspectives before funding decisions move forward.
With the deadline approaching, Gary residents have only a few days remaining to review the proposals and provide input on how housing and community development resources should be directed.
The official notices and additional information are available through the City of Gary’s Community Development Department at www.gary.gov/community-development.