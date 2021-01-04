Gary resident James McDaniel passes at 73

James A. McDaniel Jr., “Lucky,” age 73, of Gary, IN, passed away December 24, 2020.

McDaniel was a 1966 graduate of Horace Mann High School; he later received his college degree from Indiana University Northwest. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.

An energetic man, McDaniel contributed to his community and his church through his many activities. He was a Life Member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Gary Alumni Chapter, and wore many hats and was known by many names. He was Alvin to childhood friends, Coach McDaniel to HM students and staff, Mac, or Mr. James to others, and Lucky to many.

After a long career in sales and management McDaniel retired from the Gary Sanitary District as Procurement Manager.

He is survived by three children: Natalie McDaniel-Hicks, Lillian C. McDaniel and James A.R. McDaniel III; and a sister, Sharyman Joi McDaniel.

Visitation and a Chapter Invisible Ceremony were Wednesday, December 30, at St John Baptist Church, where McDaniel was an usher and a deacon. A homegoing service was held on Thursday, December 31, at St. John Baptist.

The family has requested donations to: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Gary Alumni Chapter – Scholarships c/o James A. McDaniel Jr @ PO Box 64463 – Gary, IN 46401, in lieu of flowers.