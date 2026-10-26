Gary Public Library to host free Fall Fest

The Gary Public Library will welcome families for a free afternoon of food, candy, games and community activities October 31, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Avenue.

The Gary Public Library is inviting families throughout Gary and Northwest Indiana to celebrate the autumn season with an afternoon of food, games, candy and community activities during its annual Fall Fest celebration.

The free, family friendly event, Fall Fest 2026, will take place Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Avenue, in downtown Gary.

The celebration will offer children and adults an opportunity to enjoy seasonal festivities while connecting with local organizations, businesses and public service agencies.

Organizers are encouraging families to bring their children for an afternoon of entertainment, treats, games and other activities designed for all ages. Children are welcome to wear their favorite Halloween costumes and bring treat bags to collect candy and other goodies. However, costumes and treat bags are not required to participate.

In addition to the festivities, several community organizations will be available to share information about educational opportunities, public safety, financial services and other resources for Gary residents.

Participating organizations listed on the event flyer include Gary Community Schools, the Gary Fire Department, Gary Police Department, Centier Bank, Chase Bank, Indiana University Northwest Medical Center and Save the Dunes, along with other community partners.

Their participation will give residents an opportunity to interact with representatives from organizations that provide important services throughout Northwest Indiana.

For parents, the gathering also offers a convenient way to introduce children to the people and institutions serving their community. Meeting firefighters, police officers, educators and representatives from local organizations in a relaxed setting can help young people become more familiar with the resources available to them. Families can also use the occasion to ask questions, discover programs and explore opportunities for continued involvement in community activities throughout the year.

The event also reflects the library’s continuing efforts to serve as a gathering place where residents can participate in recreational, educational and community activities beyond traditional library services.

Throughout October, the Gary Public Library has offered programs for residents of different ages, including financial education workshops for students and musical performances celebrating the region’s cultural heritage.

The library also encourages parents of children younger than five to enroll in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy initiative that provides eligible children with a free, age-appropriate book mailed to their homes each month until their fifth birthday.

Registration information for the program is available at the Main Library and online. Books generally begin arriving approximately eight to 10 weeks after enrollment, according to the library.

Fall Fest will provide another opportunity for families to become familiar with the library and learn more about its programs and services while enjoying an afternoon together.

Admission to Fall Fest is free, and the public is welcome to attend.

For additional information about the celebration, residents may contact the Gary Public Library at 219-886-2484, extensions 104 or 105, or visit www.garypubliclibrary.org/events.