Gary preacher reaches youth through his music

True talent can’t be purchased or manufactured, because it comes from above. Music artists are in a unique position to influence others with mere words alone and Gary based Gospel rapper Michael “Butta The Preacher” Watson is using his talent as an extension of his ministry, to bring the masses to the glory of the Most High. Butta The Preacher has chosen to use his words and his power to build rather than to destroy.

Watson is the recipient of the 2020 KIA Awards for Hip Hop Artist of the Year. His skillful wordplay, witty metaphors and unpredictable flow put the anointed wordsmith in a lane of his own. His unique selling proposition is that he’s not afraid to be himself and he incorporates many of his life’s experiences into his music.

As Butta The Preacher, Watson has developed his talent despite many adversities and obstacles. Over the years he has beaten the odds and kept the faith.

When he was younger Butta was immersed in the street life which led to him being incarcerated. He was shot nine times and lost two of his brothers to gun violence. Sadly, he was also hit by a drunk driver.

“In early 2018, I decided to make Christian Rap music to tell my story and to help bridge the gap between the streets and the church. Thus far many lives around the world have been inspired and changed through my music and will continue to do so,” testifies the rapper.

Butta The Preacher was inspired by such Christian artists as Lecrae, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., Jekayln Carr and Tamela Mann.

His ultimate goal is to give back and focus on helping the community rise to the next level. “I’d rather save one million souls than sell one million records,” says Butta.

As well, he has a work ethic that is unmatched. His music is a refreshing departure from the playlist of songs currently on commercial radio airwaves, offering music that is more authentic and real. The dynamic rhymer creates compositions utilizing true craftsmanship, where careful thought is put into each line and melody.

Butta The Preacher says his goal is to change the message currently going out to communities of color regarding degrading women and using drugs and violence to solve problems.

“I want to let our generation know that you can live for Christ, be drug and alcohol free and still be cool, while wearing designer clothes. You don’t have to be a gangster to be respected,” notes the preacher.

Butta The Preacher’s latest single “Be Strong” is currently hot; the song is uplifting and inspirational. The video for “Be Strong” is on BET Jams.

Butta The Preacher is on a mission from God. He uses his lyrics to elevate, inform and inspire the youth, rather than of focusing on the negative aspects of human nature.