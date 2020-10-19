Gary police overtime expected to exceed $1 million this year

By Erick Johnson

The Gary Police Department will pay more than $1 million in overtime this year, according to the city’s Deputy Chief of Police Michael Jackson. Jackson gave the figure at a September 23 Gary Common Council Finance Meeting that was carried on its Facebook Live page.

Jackson gave the figure as the city was discussing its proposed 2021 budget amid questions about the department’s expenses and the unexplained use of police vehicles. There was also an unanswered question about a Yukon XL SUV making regular trips to Crown Point, Indiana.

Speaking on behalf of Gary Police Chief Brian Evans, Jackson said $850,000 in overtime pay has been budgeted for 2021 but the department has already spent over $850,000 in overtime pay this year. When Councilman William Godwin asked Jackson to give an estimate of how much the police department will spend in overtime this year, Jackson said over a million.

During the meeting, Jackson said that his department is short of officers and many have been responding to calls and residents’ concerns about crime and safety. He also said other police departments in the region are hiring, with “great incentives.” Jackson also said this department employs 157 officers, but there are numerous retirements coming up.

Prince’s Chief of Staff and Acting Controller, Arlene Colvin, said she discussed the budget with Police Chief Evans before they drafted the 2021 budget. Colvin said she factored in the department’s estimated overtime needs for 2021 based on his ability to hire new officers, which may take a long time. Colvin also said she left some openings in the 2021 budget that will allow the department to add additional officers as well as replace those officers who are retiring. Colvin said they also considered the operational needs of the police department in 2021.

“We tried to balance all of that in coming up with the 2021 budget. I know it’s not ideal, but it’s probably the best given all the things we had to take into consideration,” said Colvin.

Colvin said that this issue was discussed in budget talks.

Councilman Ron Brewer later asked Jackson about the possibility of reducing the pay of its 34 reserve officers who work a maximum of 32 hours a month. Jackson said this has been discussed in the department but reserve officers are not actually officers and are paid out of a special account.

In other concerns, Councilman Godwin also raised a question on the status of purchasing police vehicles, which he said has drawn complaints from police officers. Godwin asked what account was used to purchase a Ford Expedition and a Ford Explorer. Colvin said fund 462, but Godwin said the line item expense for the vehicles was not there. Colvin said the city is seeking to make another lease purchase with Ford Motor Credit.

“So that is in progress from what I understand right now in conversations with the chief. I can’t tell you when the delivery is; I can certainly get back to you with that date or let you know the details. I’ll put it that way. But we have identified funding for that,” Colvin said.

Godwin then asked, “So the Ford Expedition and the Ford Explorer in 2020 came out of a line item that does not exist in 2021.” He continued to search for the line item before Colvin said, “If you want me to be accurate, I would have to look at what we did. I can’t tell you. This is the 2021 budget.”

Colvin said with financing from Ford Motor Credit, the city seeks to purchase 50 police vehicles, but the allotted amount of $400,000 in the 2021 budget was enough for just 10 vehicles at a cost of $38,000 each. Colvin said the allotted amount is more than that and they have identified another line item and different fund as well, but she would have to get back to Godwin and the council on that.

Godwin also questioned the use of a Yukon XL, which he said was former Mayor Karen Freeman Wilson’s sworn in vehicle in 2011. Jackson did not give an answer. Colvin said the vehicle was assigned to the police force but did not know whether the vehicle had a Gary Police Department license plate. When Godwin asked Colvin if the vehicle made regular trips to Crown Point, Indiana, Colvin remained quiet for a few seconds and looked confused. She then removed her glasses and said that she did not know who the vehicle was now assigned to.

Then Godwin said, “OK, I would like to know whom these vehicles are assigned to. The Ford Explorer. The Ford Expedition, and the Yukon XL.” Godwin then thanked police officers for their hard work and ended his series of questions without receiving any answers.