Gary Partners with Hard Rock Casino to Bid for Lake County Convention Center

CAPTION: Gary Mayor Eddie Melton (right) shaking hands with Matt Schuffert, President of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The City of Gary announced this week it will partner with Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in a bid to become the new home of the Lake County Convention Center. This partnership was approved by the City of Gary’s Board of Works at its September 20th meeting and is in response to the Lake County Board of Commissioners decision to issue a convention center RFP earlier this year.

“We are happy to join forces with Hard Rock Northern Indiana in our pursuit to secure the bid for the Lake County Convention Center,” stated Mayor Eddie Melton. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our efforts to revitalize Gary and create new development opportunities to serve the entire Region. With Senate Bill 434, a bill I authored during my last session as State Senator, we have the opportunity to be bold and leverage our best assets to maximize what a convention center could yield for Lake County’s economy.”

“Hard Rock Northern Indiana is excited to be the City of Gary’s private partner in creating a successful proposal for the Lake County Convention Center. We are pleased to welcome the addition of Robinson Engineering and AECOM to the project team, adding the expertise needed for a successful bid submission,” stated Matt Schuffert, President of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Mayor Melton, along with the Hard Rock team, are considering various locations for the Lake County Convention Center. “We believe that this will be a huge economic driver for all of Lake County and will have a large positive impact on the community,” added Schuffert.

“I believe Gary’s strategic location will attract more visitors, boost tourism, and create numerous job opportunities,” added Mayor Melton. “Additionally, it will stimulate local businesses and foster a vibrant community atmosphere, making Gary a more attractive destination for both residents and tourists.”

The bid submission is scheduled for October 16th. The City of Gary and Hard Rock Casino, Northern Indiana, are confident in their ability to deliver a proposal that will secure the future of the Lake County Convention Center in Gary. The Lake County Board of Commissioners is expected to select a convention center developer sometime before June 1, 2025.