Gary officials urge community action following fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE TIDWELL, Kia’s mom, speaks at the podium. At right is her father James Tidwell and aunt LaSonnye McNeil.

In the wake of a tragic and senseless act of violence, city leaders are pleading with the community to step forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the death of Kia Tidwell, a 42-year-old mother of six. Tidwell was fatally shot on Friday, September 6, while driving near a McDonald’s on 5th Avenue in Gary. Her car crashed into a tree following the incident, leaving her family devastated and the city shaken.

At a press conference held by the Gary Police Department on Monday, September 9, Mayor Eddie Melton, Police Chief Derrick Cannon, and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter joined forces to call on the public to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

“While the overall homicide rate is down by 25%, we are fighting every day to make Gary safer,” said Mayor Melton. “One life lost is too many. To the citizens of Gary, we will not allow violence to define our city or shake the foundation of the community we are working to build.”

Despite a decline in the city’s homicide rate under Melton’s administration, the mayor’s words resonate deeply in a predominantly Black city where violent crime remains a serious issue. Chief Cannon and his officers have spent hours canvassing the area, reviewing evidence, and collecting video footage, but have yet to identify a suspect. The police, however, are certain that multiple individuals in the community have information that could help solve this crime.

“We know for a fact that several people know who did the shooting,” said ProseProsecutor Carter. “We’re asking them to come forward and work with our investigators so we can bring some sense of justice to the family.”

Gary’s leaders made a compelling case for why the community must step forward, emphasizing that the city’s law enforcement and elected officials, many of whom are Black, reflect the demographics of the city they serve. However, the historical distrust between Black communities and law enforcement still presents barriers in solving crimes, even in a city with Black leadership.

The plea for public assistance highlights a reality that is common in many urban areas: while law enforcement can conduct investigations and collect evidence, it is often community members with direct or indirect knowledge of the incident who can break the silence and help bring perpetrators to justice. In a city like Gary, where senseless acts of violence traumatize families, neighbors, and entire neighborhoods, silence only deepens the wounds.

The psychological trauma caused by violent crime extends far beyond the immediate family of the victim. In Tidwell’s case, her six children now face life without their mother, while her mother, Charlotte Tidwell, who was on the phone with Kia moments before her death, struggles to cope with the immense loss. For the community, acts of violence like this create an atmosphere of fear and grief that affects everyone from students in local schools to businesses trying to thrive in a financially challenged area.

There is evidence that solving crimes quickly can play a significant role in community healing. Studies have shown that communities recover more rapidly when perpetrators are held accountable, as justice brings closure to both families and neighborhoods. Left unsolved, crimes like the shooting of Kia Tidwell perpetuate feelings of helplessness and erode trust within the community.

One of the main obstacles in cases like Tidwell’s is fear of retaliation. However, law enforcement officials have emphasized that the anonymity of individuals providing tips is fully protected. Detective Roger Escutia and the Gary Police Department offer multiple avenues for sharing information, including anonymous tip lines and secure email options. Witnesses in high-profile cases involving felony charges, such as this one, may also receive additional federal protections to ensure their safety.

“We want to assure the public that if they come forward, their identity will be protected,” Prosecutor Carter added.

The Gary Police Department has also partnered with federal authorities in some cases, especially when felony charges are involved, providing further protections for witnesses willing to cooperate.

The aunt, LaSonnye McNeil, shares the family’s grief at a news conference.

Mayor Melton and Prosecutor Carter’s presence at the press conference underscores the fact that community members must work together with law enforcement if they want to reduce violence and restore safety. The call to action is clear: in a city where the leadership reflects the community it serves, there is no longer room for excuses. As citizens, residents have a responsibility to aid in bringing justice for victims like Kia Tidwell and their families.

As Melton and Carter stressed, waiting until violence affects you personally is too late. The time for action is now. Coming forward with information is not only the right thing to do but is critical to restoring peace and safety to Gary’s neighborhoods.

The Gary Police Department urges anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Roger Escutia directly at 219-755-3855, email [email protected], or use the anonymous Text to Tip line at (219) 207-TIPS (8477). Video footage can also be emailed to [email protected].

In the aftermath of this tragedy, community leaders hope that residents will heed the call to action. Coming forward with information could not only bring justice for Kia Tidwell but also help prevent future violence. This is not just about law enforcement—it’s about the entire community standing up against senseless violence and working together to build a safer Gary.

Tidwell’s funeral services will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Life Renewed Harvest Ministries, located at 505 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana. A visitation will be held the day before, on Friday, September 20, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, followed by family hours from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. On the day of the funeral, visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, with the service immediately following at 11:00 AM. Services are entrusted to McDuffie Funeral Home, 1525 Broadway, Gary, Indiana. Kia Tidwell will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.