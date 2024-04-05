Gary officials announce major drug busts, tout decrease in crime rates

Picured l-r: Police Chief Derrick Cannon Sr., Gary Mayor Eddie Melton (at podium), and Investigative Services Commander Jack Hamady.

Gary police, along with city officials, unveiled significant drug seizures resulting from two separate raids in Gary and Merrillville, emphasizing a concerted effort to combat narcotics trafficking and reduce crime in the region. The operations led to the arrest of Ronald Jeffries Jr. of Gary and John Ebler of Merrillville, both facing multiple felony charges related to drug trafficking.

The first raid occurred on March 27, targeting Jeffries’ residence in the 5100 block of Ohio Court in Gary. Following an investigation into drug trafficking activities at the location, authorities apprehended Jeffries, who now faces nine felony charges. The subsequent search yielded a cache of illicit substances, including cocaine and heroin, alongside an arsenal of firearms. In a coordinated effort, law enforcement officials raided Ebler’s home in Merrillville on March 26, resulting in his arrest on two felony charges linked to drug trafficking.

At a press conference led by Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, Police Chief Derrick Cannon Sr., Investigative Services Commander Jack Hamady, and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, officials highlighted the successful culmination of these investigations as part of broader efforts to enhance public safety. Mayor Melton underscored his administration’s commitment to prioritizing law enforcement and fostering effective leadership within the police department, a strategy that has yielded tangible results.

“When I was sworn in I made it a top priority for public safety in our administration. One of the first things I did was make sure that we had the right leadership at the helm of the Gary Police Department. I think today is evidence of the reason I did that,” said Mayor Eddie D. Melton.

Chief Cannon attributed the success of these operations to collaborative partnerships with neighboring police departments and proactive community engagement. He emphasized the pivotal role played by community members in providing crucial information that facilitated swift police action, underscoring the importance of community-police collaboration in addressing criminal activities effectively.

Investigations into the drug trafficking cases began in February following tips from the community, leading to the apprehension of individuals involved in dealing narcotics. The raids not only disrupted illicit drug networks but also seized substantial quantities of narcotics and illegal firearms, further bolstering efforts to curb violent crime and drug-related offenses in the area.

Despite ongoing challenges, including the prevalence of drug-related crime, officials highlighted notable progress in reducing homicides and overdoses in Gary. The city reported a significant decline in both categories compared to the previous year, a testament to the effectiveness of targeted law enforcement strategies and community-driven initiatives aimed at fostering safer neighborhoods.

According to Commander Hamady, the decrease in homicides and overdoses in 2024 can be attributed in part to enhanced technological capabilities and increased police presence. The implementation of license plate readers and the establishment of the Real Time Crime Center have enabled law enforcement to monitor and respond to criminal activity more effectively. Currently, the department has access to 1,484 live video feeds and can tap into 694 registered residential cameras in the event of an incident.

Chief Cannon reiterated the department’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and accountability, emphasizing the importance of holding offenders accountable for their actions. Mayor Melton affirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining open lines of communication with law enforcement partners, including the Indiana State Police, to leverage resources and expertise in addressing public safety challenges effectively.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter commended the collaboration between the Indiana State Police and the Lake County Homicide Unit. “In reference to the Indiana State Police, they are still very much a part of the Lake County Homicide Unit,” said Carter. “The governor has been fantastic with understanding some of our needs so we have three state police and one excise officer assigned to that unit and they’re here in Gary every day all over Lake County.”

Carter said he recently talked to the Gary Police Chief who requested to have a senior prosecutor located in the police station. “I talked about that with my staff and we’re going to be making that happen within the next couple of weeks,” said Carter. “We want to be involved in this in the operations of the city and doing some fantastic things.”

As Gary continues its efforts to combat drug trafficking and violent crime, community involvement remains integral to the success of these initiatives. Through collaborative partnerships and proactive measures, city officials and law enforcement agencies strive to create a safer and more secure environment for all residents. The arrests of Jeffries and Ebler mark significant milestones in the ongoing fight against drug-related crime, underscoring the city’s determination to uphold the rule of law and protect its citizens from harm.