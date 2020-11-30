Gary officer who killed Rashad Cunningham will not be charged

Crusader Staff Report

Gary police officer Isaiah Price, who fatally shot 25-year-old Rashad Cunningham in August, 2019 will not face criminal charges.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter announced Thursday, No­vember 19 that Price would not be charged in the shooting, follow­ing a “thorough and extensive re­view of the evidence.” The gunshot wound on Cunningham’s hand and arm “is consistent with his right arm being extended in the direction of Officer Price,” Car­ter’s office said.

Carter’s office said he has met with representatives and family members, and that they have been informed of the decision.

Price shot Cunningham after Cunningham allegedly pointed a gun at him while sitting in the front passenger seat of a SUV, the office of Lake County prosecutor Bernard Carter said in a statement.

Price and officer Antoine Goffin had approached the vehicle with three people in it near the scene where shots had just been fired. Police in a statement said Cun­ningham, who was later found to have a blood alcohol content of .18 percent and methamphetamine in his system, “became argumen­tative and belligerent” with Price. That’s when Cunningham point­ed the gun at Price, and Price fired shots, striking Cunningham mul­tiple times.

The Cunningham family pre­viously questioned the police de­partment’s narrative of the incident and called for officials to release any video of the incident that ex­isted.

Witnesses said Cunningham had a concealed carry permit for the gun that was on his lap during the police encounter. They allege that he did not reach for the weapon.

Then Mayor Karen Free­man-Wilson said in the Gary Cru­sader that there are no recordings of the shooting because the Gary Police Department does not use body or dashboard cameras.