Gary officer who killed Rashad Cunningham will not be charged

Crusader Staff Report
Gary police officer Isaiah Price, who fatally shot 25-year-old Rashad Cunningham in August, 2019 will not face criminal charges.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter announced Thursday, November 19 that Price would not be charged in the shooting, following a “thorough and extensive review of the evidence.” The gunshot wound on Cunningham’s hand and arm “is consistent with his right arm being extended in the direction of Officer Price,” Carter’s office said.
Carter’s office said he has met with representatives and family members, and that they have been informed of the decision.
Price shot Cunningham after Cunningham allegedly pointed a gun at him while sitting in the front passenger seat of a SUV, the office of Lake County prosecutor Bernard Carter said in a statement.
Price and officer Antoine Goffin had approached the vehicle with three people in it near the scene where shots had just been fired. Police in a statement said Cunningham, who was later found to have a blood alcohol content of .18 percent and methamphetamine in his system, “became argumentative and belligerent” with Price. That’s when Cunningham pointed the gun at Price, and Price fired shots, striking Cunningham multiple times.
The Cunningham family previously questioned the police department’s narrative of the incident and called for officials to release any video of the incident that existed.
Witnesses said Cunningham had a concealed carry permit for the gun that was on his lap during the police encounter. They allege that he did not reach for the weapon.
Then Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said in the Gary Crusader that there are no recordings of the shooting because the Gary Police Department does not use body or dashboard cameras.
For a city about Black Empowerment (1967-present), there are no video recordings of police incidents? Really?
The big news is that everyone involved is Black: Karen Freeman Wilson, Bernard Carter and Isaiah Price. Had any of them been White, Rashad Cunningham would be a household name by now. ಠ︵ಠ
I guess, Black lives really don’t matter, if everyone involved is Black. ಠ︵ಠ