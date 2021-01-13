Gary natives and business owners develop unique collaboration with “Your Brand, Your Body”

Gary natives and business owners Chelsea Whittington of C WHITT PR and Tiffany Blakemore of Vitamin T Fitness have developed a unique collaboration in “Your Brand, Your Body.” This newly created program invites business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs and budding leaders to learn key techniques of building their brand while laying the framework for living a healthy lifestyle.

Both ladies set out to build their business brands in 2020 while being laser-focused on exercise, healthy eating and weight loss. These common goals have yielded success for them in both arenas. With Whittington being a seasoned brand builder and Blakemore an established fitness trainer, this partnership promises to deliver needed resources through a unique approach.

“I took a page from my own book as I spent all of 2020 building the C WHITT brand while embracing a healthier lifestyle. With prayer and consistency, I more than tripled my business network while dropping almost 50 lbs.,” said Whittington. “Tiffany worked with me over the past 6 months on fitness training, and meanwhile, her business continued to grow. Now is the time for us to share our best practices with those seeking to take their business brands and fitness to the next level.”

“Your Brand, Your Body” officially launches February 2021 with a two-day workshop featuring courses that help business owners develop their brands taught by Whittington and health and fitness courses taught by Blakemore. The curriculum will focus on a variety of topics from social media brand development/management, email marketing and media relations to healthy meal planning, exercise and mental wellness. Participants will also have an opportunity to complete a fitness workout with Blakemore. Guest speakers/experts will also be a part some of the sessions. Each participant will receive handouts from the courses, a professional headshot and gift bag. A vendor fair will take place at the conclusion the series where participants can network with other entrepreneurs while being introduced to their products and services.

“It is my life’s dream to help others meet their fitness goals and live their healthiest lives,” said Blakemore. “As a person who was formerly over 300 lbs, I can relate to those who struggle with weight, and want to motivate them to keep striving and pushing.”

Whittington and Blakemore are also in search of community partners to serve as sponsors as they work to build bigger brands and better bodies across the region. Sponsors will enjoy a host of benefits including logo inclusion on printed materials, signage at the events and a speaking opportunity at the workshops, product or marketing materials included in participant gift bags, vendor/information table, media interview opportunities, mention in press materials and more.

For more information on enrollment and sponsorship, call 219-712-3182 or email Chelsea@CWHITT.biz.