Gary native Ronald Bruce Hanley dead at 72

“The tide recedes but leaves behind bright seashells on the sand, the sun goes down but gentle warmth still lingers on the land. The music stops, and yet echoes on in sweet refrains…for every joy that passes, something beautiful remains.” –Something Beautiful Remains by Martha Vashti Pearson

Ronald Bruce Hanley passed away on December 1, 2020, due to a long term illness. He was born on July 5,1948 to Willie Van Hanley and Ardell (Ridgell) Hanley in Chicago, Illinois. He was the second son in a family with five siblings – sons, Willie Van Jr., James Edward, Michael, Shedrick, and daughter, Tami. As a child, Ron was an outgoing and involved person who loved sports and enjoyed most of all helping others.

Ron was educated in the Gary, Indiana Public School System, where he initially attended Tolleston High School before later transferring to Gary Roosevelt High School. He graduated in 1966 from Gary Roosevelt. His education continued with Ronald Hanley attending Saint Joseph’s College at East Chicago in Indiana where he received his B.S. in Business Management in 1971.

During his 30-year career, he primarily worked in Aerospace with major corporations and government agencies in positions ranging from Contracts Manager to Director of Procurement. He also worked as a Business Manager in Indiana at Indiana University Northwest. Later he worked at Rockwell International, Data Metrics Corporation and Honeywell, Inc. in California. He moved to the DC Metro area in 2003 and worked at AMTI, Inc., Primescape Solutions and Accenture in Virginia. Throughout his work career he made and enjoyed many meaningful friendships that stayed with him until the end of his life.

Ron Hanley was a proud Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., and celebrated his 50th year membership in 2020. He was initiated in the Zeta Alpha Chapter at Indiana University Northwest. He served as the Polemarch of the Long Beach, Inglewood, Southbay Alumni Chapter in California, and held memberships in the Los Angeles Alumni Chapter, the Alexandria-Fairfax Alumni Chapter (Virginia), and finally the Fort Washington Alumni Chapter (Maryland). Ron was particularly proud of his work with the Guide Right and Kappa League projects.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 25 years, Michelle Tatum, his two daughters, Rhonda Hanley and Mia Hanley Stearns from a former marriage and also his son, Justin Hanley. He leaves behind his loving mother, Ardell Hanley, brother James (Ed) Hanley, sister Tami Martin, grandsons Cameron Lynch, DeVaughn Hanley, and LaTrell Sterns. Along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, he also will be missed by many dear friends.

There will not be a formal celebration of his life at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family thanks everyone for their outpouring of love and many expressions of support.