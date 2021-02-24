Gary native Dr. Alcus G. Cromartie dead at 74

Dr. Alcus G. Cromartie “Rocketman” traded life for eternity December 30, 2020. Born on July 28, 1936 to the late Ruth and Alcus Cromartie. He graduated with honors from Roosevelt High School (Gary) and matriculated at West Coast University (Electrical Engineering), Master of Science (Scientific Engineering, (Education Administration) Century University.

He was an adjunct professor of mathematics at Pasadena City College, math teacher at Ivy Tech State College, Jet Propulsion Lab (Pasadena, CA), Rockwell International Space Admin., contributing engineer to construct the nation’s 1st space shuttle: (Columbia), received aeronautic and pilot training with DOD. Doctoral teaching assignment in Gabon (West Africa) He retired from AT&T as a communication specialist. He was a member of St. Timothy Community Church, Tuskegee Airman Inc. Board as Honorary Liaison and historian.

Dr. Cromartie was preceded in death by grandparent Emma E. Langston-Skillman who raised him, sisters Louise A. Cromartie-Moore, Emma E. Cromartie-Bacon, daughter Michelle, nephew Mario, aunts Ella and Emma Clark, Josephine (Luther) Moore, Evelyn (Frank) Barber. He leaves to cherish fond memories: devoted wife Mildred Cromartie; daughters Jesselle Cromartie, Stephanie L. Bell; Stepdaughter Yolanda Stewart; 4 grandchildren; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Cromartie’s services were held at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave, Gary, IN. Rev. Dr. Rameen Jackson officiated. Interment is at Evergreen Memorial Park.