Gary native chronicles Hometown in documentary

Gary native and 2020 Morehouse graduate Chris Robinson is coming home to debut his first major project “Looted,” a documentary about his hometown of Gary, Indiana. The premiere takes place Sunday, June 27th at 4pm at the ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen, 411 E. 5th Avenue in Gary.

“I love my city! It’s the place that raised me, and I felt compelled to do the research and tell this story,” said Robinson.

A panel discussion will take place mmediately following the viewing of the documentary.

About the film

Nearly a year ago, our country experienced a wave of looting in response to ongoing racial injustice. Unfortunately, cities such as Gary, Indiana have suffered from the long-term effect of looting. Gary’s rise and fall, in the Rust Belt, is reflective of the steel industry.

The city’s peak population in 1960 was 178,000 citizens – it is now occupied by less than 80,000 residents. While the Steel City was once the 70th largest city in America, it is now the 478th – about one-third of the homes in Gary are unoccupied or abandoned.

While the U.S. Steel Corporation remains a major steel producer, it spiraled downward from 30,000 workers to only 5,000 employees. Now, what once called the “Magic City” faces insurmountable numbers of unemployment, decaying infrastructure, and 21 abandoned buildings within the bankrupt school system.

Community leaders and residents comment on the above scenario throughout the film and the impending comeback of the Steel City.

Robinson made several appearances prior to the debut including interviews on WLTH 1370 AM at 6:30 p.m. on June 22nd and WGVE 88.7 FM at 4:00 p.m. There will also be a “Meet and Greet” on Satuday, June 26th from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at J’s Breakfast Club, 3669 Broadway in Gary.

I want everyone to know the story of my city,” said Robinson. “Once we, especially my generation, learn the true history of Gary, we will be armed with knowledge and hopefully motivated to do our part to effect change.”

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Purchasers receive $5 off when using the promo code “TENTH.” For more information, visit www.chrisprobinson.us.