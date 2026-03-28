Gary NAACP to Host ACT-SO Competition April 25

The Gary Branch of the NAACP will host its 2026 ACT-SO local competition on Saturday, April 25, providing high school students an opportunity to showcase academic achievement, creativity, and talent across a wide range of disciplines.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Indiana University Northwest, Savannah Hall, Bergland Auditorium, located at 3400 Broadway in Gary.

ACT-SO, which stands for Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, is a national youth enrichment program developed by the NAACP to promote excellence among African American high school students. The program combines mentorship, competition, and academic development to prepare students for future educational and career opportunities.

“ACT-SO is a nationally recognized youth enrichment program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among African American high school students,” said ACT-SO Chairperson Laurie Jeana Payne. “Through mentorship, competition, and exposure, students develop skills that prepare them to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Students in grades 9 through 12 are eligible to participate, provided they have parental permission and complete the required application prior to competing.

The competition spans multiple categories, including STEM, business, humanities, visual arts, and performing arts. Areas of competition range from architecture, engineering, and robotics to music composition, entrepreneurship, filmmaking, and dance.

Gold medal winners from the Gary competition will advance to represent the local NAACP branch at the 49th Annual ACT-SO National Competition, scheduled to take place in Chicago from July 15 through July 19, 2026.

Gary Branch NAACP President Steve Mays said the program offers students an opportunity to gain national exposure.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for the youth that we serve to showcase their talents on a national platform,” Mays said. “We are calling on the community to spread the word so that we can get as many young people involved as possible.”

Organizers are encouraging students across Gary and Northwest Indiana to participate, emphasizing that ACT-SO provides both recognition and preparation for future success.

For more information or to register, students may apply through the official ACT-SO portal or contact program organizers directly. Laurie Jeana Payne ACT-SO Chairperson at 219-902-2730 (call or text) or by email at: [email protected]