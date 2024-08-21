Gary NAACP receives Thalheimer Award for community impact

The Gary branch of the NAACP was recently awarded the esteemed Thalheimer Award in recognition of its outstanding achievements and contributions to the community during the 115th National Convention in July in Las Vegas.

The Thalheimer Award, one of the NAACP’s highest honors, is bestowed upon branches that demonstrate exceptional advocacy, effective programs, and impactful community outreach. This award highlights the Gary NAACP’s dedication to civil rights, social justice, and community empowerment.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Thalheimer Award,” said Steve Mays, President of the Gary Branch of the NAACP. “This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our members, volunteers, and community partners. Together, we strive to create a more just and equitable society.”

The Gary Branch of the NAACP continues to foster a nurturing environment for young talent encouraging them to excel in their passions while advocating for social justice. The chapter’s efforts in education, voter registration, and youth engagement have also been particularly noteworthy, setting a standard for excellence and leadership.

“The recognition from he Thalheimer Award and the recent participation in ACT-SO competition in Las Vegas underscore the chapter’s commitment to uplifting the community and supporting its members,” added Mays.

For more information about the Gary NAACP and its initiatives, contact Mary L. Cossey at [email protected].