Gary NAACP branch announces total of 10 new ACT-SO winners

The Gary Branch of the NAACP has announced the winners of its ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) local competition.

STEM:

Lauren Steed – Gold Medalist/Medicine & Health

Business:

Maia Crowley – Gold Medalist/Entrepreneurship

Performing Arts:

Samuel Coleman – Gold Medalist/Music: Instr. – Classical

Naomi Martin – Silver Medalist/Music: Instr. – Classical

Bryce Carter – Bronze Medalist/Music: Instr. Contemporary

Alicia Jones – Gold Medalist/Dance: Contemporary

Senee’ George – Bronze Medalist/Dance: Contemporary

Mikayla Taylor – Bronze Medalist/Dance: Modern

Visual Arts:

Dominic Burns – Bronze/Medalist/Photography

Humanities:

Samuel Coleman – Gold Medalist/Music Composition

“We would like to thank all of the students, parents, mentors, coaches, judges, and supporters who assisted in making our ACT-SO Virtual Program & Competition a success,” said NAACP Gary Branch President Steve Mays. “This program is an excellent opportunity for our youth to explore their talents and prepare for their professional careers.”

The NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) is a nationwide yearlong achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among African-American high school students.

ACT-SO includes 32 competitions in STEM, humanities, business, and performing, visual and culinary arts. Almost 300,000 young people have participated from the program since its inception.

The NAACP National ACT-SO Virtual Competition will be held in July 2021 (TBA). For information about the 2021-2022 ACT-SO Program, send an email to actso.gary.3050@gmail.com.