Gary NAACP branch announces total of 10 new ACT-SO winners

The Gary Branch of the NAACP has announced the winners of its ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) local competition.
STEM:
Lauren Steed – Gold Medalist/Medicine & Health
Business:
Maia Crowley – Gold Medalist/Entrepreneurship
Performing Arts:
Samuel Coleman – Gold Medalist/Music: Instr. – Classical
Naomi Martin – Silver Medalist/Music: Instr. – Classical
Bryce Carter – Bronze Medalist/Music: Instr. Contemporary
Alicia Jones – Gold Medalist/Dance: Contemporary
Senee’ George – Bronze Medalist/Dance: Contemporary
Mikayla Taylor – Bronze Medalist/Dance: Modern
Visual Arts:
Dominic Burns – Bronze/Medalist/Photography
Humanities:
Samuel Coleman – Gold Medalist/Music Composition
“We would like to thank all of the students, parents, mentors, coaches, judges, and supporters who assisted in making our ACT-SO Virtual Program & Competition a success,” said NAACP Gary Branch President Steve Mays. “This program is an excellent opportunity for our youth to explore their talents and prepare for their professional careers.”
The NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) is a nationwide yearlong achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among African-American high school students.
ACT-SO includes 32 competitions in STEM, humanities, business, and performing, visual and culinary arts. Almost 300,000 young people have participated from the program since its inception.
The NAACP National ACT-SO Virtual Competition will be held in July 2021 (TBA). For information about the 2021-2022 ACT-SO Program, send an email to actso.gary.3050@gmail.com.
Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.