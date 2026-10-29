Gary Mayor Eddie Melton Demands Answers on Power Outages During National Radio Interview

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Melton discusses the city’s $20 million storm cleanup, NIPSCO accountability, economic development and the future of Black communities.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton brought the city’s struggles and ambitions to a national audience during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he addressed the devastating August storm, prolonged power outages, utility company accountability and his vision for Gary’s economic future.

Speaking with the nationally syndicated radio show’s hosts, including Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, Melton described the destruction caused by the August 11 derecho that swept through Northwest Indiana and parts of Illinois, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity.

For some Gary residents, the outages lasted more than two weeks, creating serious hardships for families, senior citizens and people with medical conditions.

Melton said the crisis exposed weaknesses in the region’s electrical infrastructure and raised questions about whether communities such as Gary have received sufficient investment in utility reliability.

The mayor, who previously worked for NIPSCO for more than 15 years, said his experience in the utility industry gave him firsthand knowledge of what should happen during large-scale power restoration efforts.

He questioned whether enough crews were deployed during the critical days following the storm and whether aging infrastructure contributed to the prolonged outages.

The storm brought winds approaching 100 miles per hour, uprooting trees, destroying homes, damaging vehicles and bringing down electrical lines across the city.

Melton said the destruction was so extensive that public works employees and emergency responders struggled to reach entire neighborhoods because fallen trees and tangled power lines blocked roadways.

The city now faces an estimated $20 million in tree and debris removal costs alone, according to the mayor. That amount does not include repairs to damaged sidewalks, traffic signals and other public infrastructure.

Although electrical service has been restored, Melton emphasized that many residents are still dealing with the financial and emotional consequences of the disaster.

Families lost groceries, faced property damage and were forced to find alternative sources of electricity. Some residents depended on generators, while others turned to neighbors and community organizations for assistance.

The crisis also affected people who relied on electrical medical equipment. Melton credited firefighters and neighboring communities with helping secure oxygen supplies for residents during the emergency.

He praised churches, nonprofit organizations, volunteers and local businesses that stepped forward to provide food, shelter and financial assistance.

National figures also contributed to recovery efforts. Melton said Beyoncé’s foundation donated more than $200,000, while other supporters, including rapper Freddie Gibbs and former NBA player Glenn Robinson, helped bring attention and resources to the affected community.

The mayor credited that collective response with helping Gary families navigate one of the most difficult emergencies the city has experienced in decades.

Questions of Race, Infrastructure and Accountability

During the interview, the hosts raised concerns expressed by Gary residents who believed the city’s predominantly African American population may have contributed to the limited national media attention and delayed restoration of electricity.

Melton did not directly accuse NIPSCO of racial discrimination. However, he questioned whether communities with older infrastructure and fewer economic resources were adequately prepared to withstand a disaster of this magnitude.

He said wealthier communities often have newer utility systems and greater infrastructure investment, potentially allowing them to recover more quickly following major storms.

The discussion also focused on the importance of clearer communication from utility companies, particularly when residents are without electricity for extended periods.

Melton said customers needed specific restoration estimates rather than broad regional updates that left families uncertain about when power would return.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has since opened a formal investigation into NIPSCO’s preparation for and response to the August storm.

Among the issues under examination are infrastructure maintenance, vegetation management, restoration procedures and communication with customers.

NIPSCO has described the storm damage as unprecedented and said it is cooperating with the investigation.

Melton emphasized that accountability should lead to stronger electrical systems and improved emergency planning rather than simply assigning blame.

He also acknowledged the work of utility crews who faced dangerous conditions while restoring service.

Gary’s Economic Comeback

Beyond the storm, Melton used the national platform to challenge longstanding negative perceptions of Gary and highlight what he described as signs of economic progress.

The mayor said the city’s homicide rate has declined significantly and pointed to new development projects, private investment and expanding employment opportunities.

He claimed homicides have fallen by 56 percent and described the reduction as part of a broader effort to improve public safety through community investment.

Melton also cited billions of dollars in existing and anticipated economic development, including investments involving U.S. Steel, a proposed FedEx distribution facility and convention center development.

He argued that Gary’s future should not be defined exclusively by decades-old narratives about crime, population decline and economic hardship.

Instead, he wants the city recognized for its rebuilding efforts and the opportunities emerging through new businesses, workforce training and infrastructure improvements.

Melton said public safety requires more than policing, emphasizing summer youth programs, employment opportunities, workforce development and investment in residents.

The mayor acknowledged that Gary still faces significant challenges and needs additional state and federal resources to continue making progress.

Data Centers and the Cost of Electricity

Another major topic was the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and the growing demand for large data centers.

Melton said Gary has adopted a one-year moratorium on data center development to examine potential effects on electricity consumption, water resources, the environment and local property values.

He stressed that the city should not approve major technology developments without first determining how residents would benefit.

Among his proposals was the use of community benefit agreements that could require developers to help offset utility costs or provide other financial benefits to nearby households.

Melton also expressed support for removing Indiana’s sales tax on gas and electricity as one possible way to ease household expenses.

He said policymakers must ensure that major corporate investments do not place additional financial pressure on working families or price longtime homeowners out of their neighborhoods.

A National Conversation About Black Cities

Melton also connected Gary’s future to the city’s historic role in African American political organizing.

He recalled the 1972 National Black Political Convention, when prominent Black leaders and activists gathered in Gary to develop a political agenda addressing economic opportunity, civil rights and political representation.

More than five decades later, Melton believes cities with significant African American populations must again organize around common priorities.

He discussed plans for a March 2027 gathering intended to bring national political figures and future presidential candidates to Gary and Chicago for conversations about urban investment, infrastructure and economic development.

The mayor said he wants leaders from both major political parties to explain how their policies would address the needs of communities that have experienced decades of industrial decline.

His broader message centered on the importance of Black communities speaking for themselves and ensuring that their concerns receive national attention.

Melton also discussed his communication with President Donald Trump following the August disaster, saying the conversation helped advance federal assistance for storm recovery.

The mayor said he thanked the president for responding to the emergency while continuing to emphasize the need for long-term infrastructure investment.

As the interview concluded, Melton expressed appreciation for the national attention brought to Gary’s recovery and thanked residents, municipal employees, first responders and volunteers who helped the city through the crisis.

He maintained that Gary is positioned for a historic transformation, but stressed that continued investment, cooperation and community participation will be essential.

For Gary residents still rebuilding after the August storm, the immediate concerns remain practical: repairing damaged homes, strengthening the power grid and ensuring that future emergencies do not leave families without basic services for weeks.

For Melton, those challenges are directly connected to the larger question of what kind of future Gary can build.

His message to the national audience was that the city’s story is still being written—and its residents deserve to have a voice in how that story unfolds.