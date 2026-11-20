Gary Mayor Eddie D. Melton has announced a major economic development agreement with U.S. Steel tied to approximately $3 billion in planned investments at the company’s Gary Works facility, a move that could deliver significant financial benefits to the city and its residents.

Announced November 18, the proposed agreement seeks to address decades of disputes over U.S. Steel’s property tax obligations while directing new resources toward housing, public safety, education and neighborhood redevelopment.

Under the agreement, $4 million would support the Gary Housing Trust Fund, helping expand housing opportunities and encourage residential development throughout the city.

An additional $14.7 million would be directed toward public safety and economic development initiatives.

The city also projects approximately $247 million in property tax and tax increment financing revenue over the next 25 years, including more than $90 million benefiting local schools. Additional revenue would support public libraries, Calumet Township and other public services.

According to the mayor’s administration, the new revenue would come from private investment and economic development without increasing property tax rates for Gary residents.

The proposed agreement also includes forgiveness of approximately $99 million in outstanding bond obligations.

For Melton, the negotiations represent an opportunity to ensure Gary residents benefit directly from industrial investments taking place in their community.

The investment plan includes modernization of Gary Works, improvements to operational efficiency and efforts intended to reduce the facility’s environmental impact.

However, environmental concerns remain a significant issue for residents and community advocates who have long raised questions about industrial emissions and their effects on surrounding neighborhoods.

Melton has pledged to continue working with residents, advocacy organizations and U.S. Steel to seek additional environmental improvements and stronger protections for local families.

The proposed redevelopment area covers approximately 3,133 acres and could support up to $195 million in infrastructure and economic development improvements.

The Gary Redevelopment Commission approved resolutions advancing the agreement on November 10. Additional review and approval steps remain before the broader proposal can be finalized.

For a city whose history has been deeply connected to the steel industry, the agreement could represent an important opportunity to turn industrial investment into improvements in housing, education, public safety and neighborhood development.

As the approval process continues, the focus will be on whether the promised investments translate into lasting benefits for Gary families.