Gary Literacy Coalition gears up for annual Philanthropic Thrust at Hard Rock Casino on November 15, 2023

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., the Gary Literacy Coalition will host its annual Philanthropic Thrust at the Hard Rock Casino 5400 W 29th Ave in Gary, IN.

The Gary Literacy Coalition has been “Leading the Linkage to Literacy” for over twenty years. Your continued support will ensure that

Gary and surrounding counties receive books literacy support and promote literacy awareness.

Tickets are available for purchase along with sponsorship opportunities at www.garyliteracycoalition.org.