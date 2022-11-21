Gary Literacy Coalition engages Gary schools

The Gary Literacy Coalition (GLC) partnered with the Gary Community School Corporation for the 17th Annual Jumpstart Read for the Record. Volunteers visited several schools across the district on November 10 to read to excited youngsters.

“Every year around this time I get really excited to go into the schools for Read for the Record,” said Executive Director Lori Kuykendall. “Not only do we get to see the excitement on the students’ faces, but we also get to send books home, knowing the children are going to take advantage of reading even more.”

Each year, Read for the Record brings together millions of adults and children as they read the same book on the same day, building an intergenerational community through reading.

This year’s book selection was “Nigel and the Moon,” by Antwan Eady and illustrated by Gracey Zhang. The book is about a young boy who dreams big but is too scared to share his dreams with the world. Instead, every night he tells his dream of becoming an astronaut, dancer, and superhero to the moon. This book encourages children to celebrate where they come from, who they are and who they want to be.

While the volunteers were reading aloud to children, many began to embody the character while showing the pictures in the book. Their animated gestures were both entertaining and inspiring to the scholars. At the conclusion of the book, students were able to ask questions and interact with the volunteers.

“Read for the Record is a win-win,” added Kuykendall. “The students are encouraged to read, and the adults get the opportunity to impact the lives of young people. Together, we are all working to make Gary a reading city.”

