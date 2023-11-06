Gary Literacy Coalition engages Gary Schools in 18th Annual Jumpstart Read for the Record

Courtesy: Gary Literacy Coalition/Facebook

The Gary Literacy Coalition is hosting its annual Philanthropic Thrust fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 15th at 6 p.m. at the Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana in Gary. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available.

The Gary Literacy Coalition (GLC) recently hosted the 18th Annual Jumpstart Read for the Record by engaging the pre-K and elementary schools in the Gary Community School Corporation. Volunteers throughout Lake County spent the morning reading to students grades K-2.

Each year, Read for the Record brings together millions of adults and children as they read the same book on the same day, building an intergenerational community through reading. This year’s book selection was “With Lots of Love” by Jenny Torres Sanchez and illustrated by Andre Ceolin.

“The participation Read for the Record was record-breaking and humbling,” said GLC Executive Director Lori Kuykendall. “We were able to recruit new readers and now have a longer list of go-to volunteers for future reading opportunities.”

While the volunteers were reading aloud to children, many began to embody the character while showing the pictures in the book. Their animated gestures were both entertaining and inspiring to the scholars. After the book, students were able to ask questions and interact with the volunteers.

“The students are encouraged to read, and the adults get the opportunity to impact the lives of young people,” added Kuykendall. “My phone is already ringing with many volunteers asking where to report next.”

Follow the Gary Literacy Coalition on Facebook for regular updates or visit www.garyliteracycoalition.org.