Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Awards $900K to Community Groups

Mayor Eddie Melton and city officials on July 17 announced the launch of the Gary Health Department’s new Behavioral Health Division, a major step toward addressing the city’s growing mental health and addiction crisis. Funded by $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, the initiative awarded grants to ten local organizations offering services ranging from crisis intervention and emergency housing to youth addiction treatment and trauma support.

The launch comes at a time when access to behavioral health services across Indiana has been on the decline, especially in underserved urban communities. Lake County, which includes Gary, reported 1,089 overdose-related emergency room visits in 2021—second only to Marion County statewide. Statewide, overdose ER visits rose by 13% from the previous year, and nearly one in three Indiana adults now report symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“In a moment when we’re seeing reduced access to health care and cuts in funding due to federal and state policy changes, Gary is making a different choice,” Mayor Melton said. “We’re choosing to invest in expanding mental health care access for our residents, with the resources we have available. This investment reflects our belief that Gary’s recovery must include mental, emotional and spiritual healing—not just economic development.”

The new Behavioral Health Division was developed in partnership with the Interfaith Action Network (IAN), which helped secure funding and identify local organizations ready to meet community needs. These groups are now equipped to directly counter a behavioral health crisis that has left many without care, particularly young people and low-income families.

The ten organizations awarded funding are:

Sojourner Truth House ($88,000) – Expanding addiction and case management services while working to destigmatize mental health care.

– Expanding addiction and case management services while working to destigmatize mental health care. City Life ($100,000) – Launching the “Leading with the Heart” project to identify and address issues facing youth and families.

– Launching the “Leading with the Heart” project to identify and address issues facing youth and families. Butterfly Dreamz ($50,000) – Deploying wellness coaches in schools and community spaces to support youth in areas like social media resilience and conflict resolution.

– Deploying wellness coaches in schools and community spaces to support youth in areas like social media resilience and conflict resolution. Crisis Center Inc. ($124,000) – Implementing the H.O.P.E Initiative to support families coping with suicide or homicide-related loss.

– Implementing the H.O.P.E Initiative to support families coping with suicide or homicide-related loss. Faith Community Center ($150,000) – Continuing to provide emergency housing and life skills training for women and children.

– Continuing to provide emergency housing and life skills training for women and children. Flourish Community Hub ($50,000) – Hiring part-time therapists to deliver free therapy and mental health resources through a church-based hub.

– Hiring part-time therapists to deliver free therapy and mental health resources through a church-based hub. For the Love of the Arts Summer Camp ($30,000) – Incorporating mental health education in a 6-week youth camp focused on suicide and violence prevention.

– Incorporating mental health education in a 6-week youth camp focused on suicide and violence prevention. Edgewater Youth Addictions ($181,866) – Adding a substance abuse counselor and therapist to expand youth addiction services.

– Adding a substance abuse counselor and therapist to expand youth addiction services. Compassion Care Community ($150,000) – Launching a hybrid text-based mental health support network and a “Dinner with a Therapist” series.

– Launching a hybrid text-based mental health support network and a “Dinner with a Therapist” series. All Things Autism ($50,000) – Operating a day program for youth diagnosed with autism and providing family support services.

The Gary Health Department conducted three community listening sessions in early 2025 to guide the grant-making process. A rigorous documentation and tracking system has been implemented to ensure transparency and accountability in how funds are spent.

“Northwest Indiana has some of the highest rates of nonfatal opioid overdose in the state,” said Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Janet Seabrook. “This initiative puts boots on the ground where they’re most needed. In times of uncertainty, seeking mental health support isn’t weakness—it’s strength. Our partners are creating safe spaces to heal the mind, body, and spirit.”

Youth are especially vulnerable. Nearly 16% of Indiana teens aged 12 to 17 experienced a major depressive episode in recent years, and the state has seen surging levels of substance misuse among young adults. With these alarming trends in mind, the Behavioral Health Division’s community partnerships aim to expand access, build local capacity, and improve health outcomes.

The Health Department will monitor program implementation and evaluate community impact throughout 2025.

Residents in need of support are encouraged to contact the following:

Suicide Crisis Hotline : 988

: 988 Mobile Mental Health Crisis Line : (219) 806-3472

: (219) 806-3472 Behavioral Health Manager Chakara Gunn: (219) 239-2322

In an emergency, always call 911.