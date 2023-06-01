Gary is an incubator for talented Americans

Photo caption: Michael Jackson’s birth house in Gary Indiana (credit: Wikimedia/Victor Grigas)

The meteoric rise of the Jackson Five singing group and their unprecedented, and unparalleled, success on a global level immediately placed Gary in a place of distinction worldwide. From 2300 Jackson Street emerged the greatest showman in entertainment history, the incomparable Michael Jackson.

How astonishing is it that from that very same household came Janet Jackson, one of the greatest female megastars in the recording industry today, a trendsetter who just last weekend defied her 50something reality to “wow” sold-out performances at an arena just outside Indianapolis!

This weekend comes another occasion to spotlight a homegrown mercurial talent. Gary Tolleston High School graduate and Grammy Award-winning Deniece “Niecy” Williams, born June Chandler, returns “home” to receive well-earned accolades for her amazing career in music. She will be feted at Indiana University Northwest Saturday evening, June 3.

Memorable hits of the critically acclaimed four-octave soprano include “Let’s Hear It for the Boys,” “Black Butterfly,” “Silly,” “Too much, too little… too Late” (with Johnny Mathis), “Free,” “Cause You Love Me Baby” and “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle.”

Naming names is always dangerous for a city that has produced so many stalwarts in so many areas of human endeavor. At the risk of criticism for glaring omissions of those worthy, for those unaware of the history, indulge me as I name a few.

I begin with inimitable educator H. Theo Tatum; movie and TV star Karl Malden; film actor-producer-director Fred “The Hammer” Williamson. Add to the list legendary NBA Coach Gregg Popovich; the first African American Miss Indiana, Kellee Patterson; record industry magnate Vivian Carter; and the man who changed the face of Black politics in the U.S., the Honorable Mayor Richard G. Hatcher. You get the picture.

In the 1960s, Mamon Powers, Sr., was the ultimate Horatio Alger’s story, a Gary builder whose humble start conducting business from the trunk of his station wagon birthed the world-class Powers & Sons construction empire. Of more recent vintage, Garyite Mia Neal became the first Black woman in history to win the Academy Award for makeup and hairstyling for her work on Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

In sports, George Taliaferro blazed a trail on the gridiron as Dick Barnett did on the hardwood, and there will never be another high school track coach who can match the success of John Campbell. Gary boasts giants in corporate America, the legal and medical professions, government, literature, industry, science, religion, technology, communications, and myriad endeavors that impact every aspect of life around the world.

Gary people are typically overachievers who know from the start they are unlikely to be beneficiaries of privilege or on the receiving end of entitlements. With the tough foundation of steel, work ethics are ingrained at an early age. Since we are acutely aware of the propensity of those on the outside looking in to cast Gary in the worst light, we become even more resolved to let our light shine and defy detractors.

Gary is a place of pride, compassion, integrity and perseverance for good reason. As our history is often maligned, distorted or ignored, we can’t remind ourselves of our TRUTH too much! We endure unending adversity and yet we rise! Gary is a shining example of the Black experience in America!

