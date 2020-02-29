Gary International Black Film Festival winner heads West

“Sin City Deciples” will be screening at the Golden State Film Festival on March 1st @ 4:30 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. This independent documentary produced by Centaur Productions tells the story of the Sin City Deciples, one of the oldest and largest Black motorcycle clubs in America. Founded in Gary, Indiana in 1967, the Deciples had to fight their way through the violent and prejudiced world of white outlaw motorcycle clubs, survive the racial profiling and bias of law enforcement in the 1960’s and 70’s and face the general public who ostracized and feared them because of the colors on their back and the color of their skin. Sin City Deciples are a unique group of men who have created their own society, their own culture, and their own history.

Sin City Deciples won the Audience Award for Best Short Documentary at the 2019 Gary International Black Film Festival.

For additional information on the documentary, contact Randall Wilson @ centaurrw@gmail.com.