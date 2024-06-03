Gary International Black Film Festival honored along with Local Gary Creatives

The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) was among those recognized for achievement in the cultural arts by the Arts & Letters Committee of Gary Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at their annual “The Art of the Grande Tea:” A Celebration of Arts.

Honorees included Patrice Mack, Lauren Pacheco, (Steel Studio), Lolita Davis (The Greater Gary American Jazz Association) and the Billy Foster Trio. The Community Teapot Award is given annually to community trailblazers who have positively impacted their community. The awards ceremony was part of their annual scholarship tea celebration where nearly a dozen scholarships were awarded.

“We are honored to be acknowledged for this work by an organization that is deeply dedicated to service,” said festival Director Karen Toering. “Our team has worked hard to build on the relationships we’ve developed over the last 14 years to contribute to Gary’s growing cultural scene.” The festival is produced by a committed core of Gary residents who work year-round to promote ﬁlm and cultural connection as part of what it means to live and work in Gary, IN. Cultural events like the GIBFF, strengthen community bonds, boost local economies, preserve cultural heritage, and contribute to a positive and authentic representation of the community.

The Festival produces a powerful season of year-round content designed to engage and inspire. Currently, the GIBFF is in pre-festival mode with its open Call For Work for independent ﬁlms that are by or about Black people across the diaspora. Deadline for submissions is June 14, 2024. Festival producers are also currently accepting applications for their annual Reel Rundown Fellowship, a six week intensive that pairs industry professionals with emerging ﬁlmmakers and creatives.

The 14th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival runs October 11-13, 2024 at Indiana University Northwest. The GIBFF remains committed to providing a platform for Black voices and stories, and the 2024 season promises to be a cinematic journey like no other. Join us as Gary, IN celebrates the art of storytelling and the rich tapestry of Black cinema with the world.