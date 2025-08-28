Join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, an icon who changed the face of music forever.

This weekend, the City of Gary invites residents and fans to a heartfelt hometown celebration as the much-anticipated 2300 Jackson Street Block Party comes to life at historic Roosevelt High School, 730 W. 25th Avenue. The two-day, free festival began Friday, August 29, and continues through Saturday, August 30, bringing music, culture, and community pride to the heart of the city. It will also pay homage to the late “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, a global legend whose impact resonates deeply within the community. This event serves as a tribute to Michael Jackson, celebrating his indelible legacy.

Experience the magic of the Jackson’s music live at the festival, with performances that will leave you inspired.

Mayor Eddie Melton, heralding the weekend as “more than a celebration—it’s a tribute to the roots of greatness,” emphasized the Jackson family’s enduring inspiration to Gary, Indiana. The entire global community is invited in joining the City of Gary in honoring the life and art of the entire Jackson Family throughout the weekend, celebrating their artistry and influence on pop culture.

Event Highlights by Day

• Friday, August 29 (noon to 7 p.m.) — Michael Jackson’s birthday will be celebrated with a live, family-friendly tribute hosted by actor-comedian Chris Tucker. Attendees enjoyed a DJ lineup featuring DJ K Ceasar, DJ All OWT, and DJ Cheech Beats, along with food trucks, local vendors, and a kids play zone.

• Saturday, August 30 (noon to 7 p.m.) — The spotlight turns to the broader Jackson legacy. Jackie and Marlon Jackson, original members of the Jackson 5, are returning home for the occasion, which will include a posthumous recognition of Tito Jackson, who passed away in 2024. Grammy-winning vocalist Deniece Williams will host the day. Performances include DJ Kid Capri and a high-energy tribute by acclaimed Michael Jackson impersonator Edward Hollis.

Excitement continues to build on social media. The City of Gary posted, “Gary is about to TURN UP for the celebration of the year!” A regional tourism page described the festival as “two full days of music, food, and family fun as we honor Michael Jackson and the legendary Jackson Family right here in Gary, Indiana.”

The Jackson 5 emerged from Gary in the late 1960s as one of Motown Records’ brightest young acts. Founded by their father, Joseph Jackson, and featuring brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and the youngest, Michael, the group blended youthful energy with polished harmonies. Their debut single, I Want You Back, released in 1969, quickly soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, launching the Jackson 5 into international stardom. Follow-up hits including ABC and I’ll Be There cemented their reputation as America’s new pop sensations.

Michael Jackson: A Timeless Influence

Michael Jackson soon stood out as the group’s breakout star. With his powerful voice, charisma, and stage presence, he captivated audiences well beyond his years. In 1971, at just 13 years old, he began a solo career while still performing with the Jackson 5. His first solo hit, Got to Be There, marked the beginning of a journey that would make him one of the most iconic entertainers of all time.

The 1980s defined Jackson’s solo superstardom. His 1982 album Thriller became the best-selling album in history, producing hits like Billie Jean, Beat It, and the title track, each accompanied by groundbreaking music videos. Later works, including Bad (1987) and Dangerous (1991), continued his dominance on global charts and reshaped the music industry.

The superstar died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, leaving behind an unmatched musical legacy. His passing triggered an outpouring of grief across the world, with vigils and tributes held on nearly every continent. To this day, Jackson’s fan base is estimated in the hundreds of millions, spanning generations and cultures.

This weekend-long celebration is more than entertainment—it’s Gary’s chance to honor its own, reconnect with the Jackson family’s roots, and celebrate the legacy that helped shape global music history. With activities for all ages—from legendary artists and DJs to vendors, food, and family zones—it’s a hometown homecoming not to be missed.