Gary, Indiana, chosen for Federal Domestic Violence Initiative

U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson

In a significant move to address the growing issue of domestic violence, particularly intimate partner firearm violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana announced that Gary, Indiana, has been selected for special emphasis under a federal initiative aimed at reducing violent crime. The designation is part of a nationwide effort by the U.S. Justice Department under Section 1103 of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022.

Gary joins 77 other communities across 47 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories in a coordinated effort to prioritize federal prosecutions of domestic violence offenders prohibited from owning firearms under 18 U.S.C. Section 922(g). The initiative focuses on providing federal support for prosecuting intimate partner violence cases involving firearms.

U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana emphasized the importance of tackling intimate partner violence to reduce overall community violence. “It has been my observation that many of the persons who are the drivers of violence in the local community at large, use violence in their most personal relationships as well. Increasing our focus on intimate partner firearm violence will invariably make the community safer for all its residents,” Johnson said.

The initiative aims to leverage the resources of federal agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local law enforcement to increase prosecutions and investigations. ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon of the Chicago Field Division said, “These important partnerships will strengthen our ability to invesinvestigate these cases and increase our coordination efforts among law enforcement and communities in order to assist victims of domestic violence.”

In Gary, a Deputy Prosecutor from the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, who currently works in the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) as a Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA), will be redirected to focus on this initiative. This prosecutor will coordinate between the USAO, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Gary Police Department to ensure that intimate partner firearm violence cases are prioritized.

Gary and the surrounding Northwest Indiana region have long faced high rates of domestic violence. According to recent data from the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV), Lake County, which encompasses Gary, consistently ranks among the highest in the state for reported incidents of domestic violence. The addition of firearm violence to these situations increases the risk for victims, particularly women.

Studies show that the presence of a gun in domestic violence situations increases the risk of homicide by 500%. Nationwide, over half of female homicide victims are killed by intimate partners, and firearms are used in the vast majority of these cases. Local advocates have cited a rise in domestic violence homicides involving firearms over the past decade, particularly in urban centers like Gary.

Advocacy groups in the region, such as the Northwest Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, have praised the federal government’s commitment to addressing this issue. “Domestic violence is already a severe problem, but when guns are involved, it becomes deadly far too often,” said a representative from the coalition. “We need these kinds of coordinated efforts to really make an impact in saving lives.”

The designation of Gary, Indiana, under Section 1103 of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Reauthorization Act of 2022 reflects a national effort to tackle the intersection of domestic violence and gun violence. Section 1103 was added as part of a broader legislative push to address intimate partner firearm violence, which has reached alarming levels in recent years.

High-profile incidents, such as the 2021 mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility, underscored the dangers posed by domestic abusers who possess firearms. The shooter, who killed eight people, had a history of violence and was legally prohibited from owning firearms, yet still had access to them. Such incidents contributed to the urgency of reauthorizing VAWA with added provisions for firearm-related offenses.

As part of the Section 1103 initiative, federal prosecutors will work closely with local stakeholders to identify cases where federal firearm prohibitions can be enforced, ensuring that domestic abusers are held accountable. In many cases, local authorities may lack the resources or jurisdiction to fully address domestic violence cases involving firearms. The partnership between federal and local law enforcement will help bridge that gap.

Gary’s designation is a crucial step in this process. With its history of economic challenges and high rates of violent crime, the city has long struggled to contain domestic violence. The federal emphasis on intimate partner firearm violence, paired with local collaboration, could signal a turning point in reducing domestic violence-related homicides.

As U.S. Attorney Johnson pointed out, the initiative represents more than just a set of legal actions: “Increasing our focus on intimate partner firearm violence will invariably make the community safer for all its residents.”

The Justice Department’s broader strategy, which includes this initiative, is part of its Project Safe Neighborhoods program and the Department’s Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime. Communities like Gary will benefit from additional resources and focused attention from federal authorities, which could help turn the tide in combating domestic violence and intimate partner violence.

Although Gary is the first community in Northern Indiana to be designated under Section 1103, the Justice Department anticipates additional communities will be identified as partnerships with local law enforcement continue to strengthen.

Local advocates remain hopeful that this federal initiative, in partnership with organizations like the Northwest Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, will offer survivors a stronger path to safety and help reduce the tragic cycle of intimate partner violence that too often ends in firearm-related deaths.

As the federal government, local prosecutors, and community stakeholders begin working together under this new initiative, the focus remains clear: making Gary and the broader Northwest Indiana community safer for women and families by addressing the lethal mix of domestic violence and firearms.