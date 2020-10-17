Gary Housing Authority’s Gary EnVision Center selected to be part of ConnectHomeUSA’s cohort

The Gary Housing Authority’s (GHA) Gary EnVision Center has been selected to be a part of ConnectHomeUSA’s 2020 cohort. ConnectHome2020 is a movement to bridge the digital divide for HUD-assisted housing residents across the United States under the leadership of national nonprofit EveryoneOn. This nationwide digital inclusion initiative will create new opportunities for families living in HUD-assisted housing including access to digital tools, digital literacy training and internet access.

“Prior to the global pandemic, the Gary EnVision Center was already forging ahead with programs designed to provide essential life skills to our residents,” said GHA Executive Director Julian Marsh. “Our membership with ConnectHomeUSA will further bolster our ability to meet the digital needs of the community we serve while working to close the digital divide in underserved areas.”

An array of national, local, public, and private partners and stakeholders are also committed to the success of ConnectHomeUSA program. Additionally EveryoneOn is proud to collaborate with HUD in this effort.

“We were so excited to receive word of our acceptance into this program,” said Jose Ibarra, Director of Resident Services. “I know our residents will take advantage of these resources and appreciate the technical assistance.”

The partnership will officially begin later this year once GHA staff receives training on the digital resources available to residents. For more information about ConnectHomeUSA, visit connecthomeusa.org.