Gary Housing Authority’s Gary EnVision Center partners with WorkOne to host In-Person Job Fair

On September 30, the Gary Housing Authority’s Gary EnVision Center partnered with WorkOne to host the first major in-person job fair in the area since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The event was held in the EnVision Center’s new location at 1835 Broadway in Gary’s Midtown section.

“It was so great to see so many partners and employers gathering safely to assist our residents in securing viable employment,” said Gary Housing Authority Executive Director Julian Marsh. “Providing housing is only part of the narrative. Delivering services that improve their quality of life is part of our charge as well, and the EnVision Center is in place to do this.”

Approximately 15 employers, who were identified by WorkOne, were onsite collecting applications and providing hiring information to the more than 100 attendees. Each employer station was socially distanced and equipped with plastic guards for safe interaction. Masks and gloves were also available to attendees.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone was safe while participating in the job fair,” said Director of Resident Services Jose Ibarra, who also oversees the EnVision Center. “Everyone complied with the COVID-19 safety guidelines, and this paves the way for us to host more events in the future.”

Ibarra indicated that two more job fairs are scheduled for October 21st and 28th. For more information, about the EnVision Center, visit GaryHousing.org and follow the Gary Housing Authority on Facebook.