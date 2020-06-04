Gary Housing Authority and FAITH CDC team up with a Host of Community Partners for COVID-19 Food Relief Initiative

The fallout from the rapid spread of COVID-19 has created a great need for community resources — specifically food. Thanks to a program through the USDA, the Gary Housing Authority’s (GHA) EnVision Center and FAITH Community Development Center have teamed up to spearhead the COVID-19 Food Relief Initiative. The Drive-Up Giveaway kicks off Thursday, June 4th at 11:30 a.m. and will take place for the next four Thursdays for Gary residents.

“Challenges already existed in our community, and the Coronavirus pandemic just created more hurdles,” said Julian Marsh, Executive Director of the Gary Housing Authority. “We are committed to identifying resources and making them available to Gary residents on a more far reaching and consistent basis.”

Gary residents are invited to drive up to 656 Carolina St. on June 4th and have a 50-lb box of food (including meat, dairy and produce items) loaded in their trunks while supplies last. (Please do not arrive prior to 11:30 a.m.) The Gary Housing Authority with distribute food boxes to its residents.

A separate delivery program has been coordinated for the city’s senior citizens who are unable to travel to the distribution site. The first 100 Gary residents age 60 and older who are non-GHA residents are asked to call the Urban League of NWI at 219-887-9621 to arrange deliver of their food box. The drop-offs will be made to their doorsteps by community volunteers. Social distancing will be enforced. If the first 100 slots are maxed for the first week, the requesting senior citizen will be scheduled for food delivery for the following Thursday.

“It has taken the cooperation of so many community partners to make this food distribution happen,” said Curtis Whittaker, Pastor of Progressive Community Church and CEO of FAITH CDC. “Thanks to the City of Gary, the Gary Housing Authority, the Gary Community School Corporation, the Urban League of NWI, the Legacy Foundation, the NAACP Gary Branch, McFarling Foods, countless churches, fraternities, sororities, non-profit organizations, community agencies and volunteers, we will be able to feed hundreds of Gary families over the next month.”

The Drive-up Giveaway is open to the general public, and participants must show a Gary Driver’s License or ID in order to receive food supplies.

For more information, call 219-887-9621 or 219-880-0850.