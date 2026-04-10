Gary hosts historic Michael Jackson film screening

The City of Gary, in collaboration with local partners including the Gary International Black Film Festival, will host what officials describe as a historic and exclusive screening of the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic “MICHAEL” on Monday, April 13, at West Side Leadership Academy.

Announced by Mayor Eddie Melton, the event is being framed as a monumental tribute to Gary’s hometown hero, widely known as the King of Pop, whose global legacy began in the city.

The screening will take place inside the Mark Spencer Auditorium, a historic 2,000-seat venue located at 900 Gerry Street, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Organizers say the evening is expected to draw filmmakers, cast members, and members of the Jackson family for what is being described as a powerful homecoming experience for the city.

“Michael Jackson’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of our city and our world,” Melton said in announcing the event. “From humble beginnings at 2300 Jackson Street to the global stage, his journey started right here in Gary, Indiana.”

Gary’s connection to Michael Jackson and the Jackson family runs deep, rooted in the city’s working-class neighborhoods where the foundation of their success was first built. The Jackson family home at 2300 Jackson Street remains a symbol of where a young Michael and his brothers began developing the sound and discipline that would later captivate the world. Under the guidance of their father, Joseph Jackson, the group honed their craft through local performances at schools, talent shows, and community venues across Gary before rising to national prominence as the Jackson 5.

The City of Gary has continued to honor that legacy through a series of annual events and cultural celebrations recognizing Michael Jackson’s life and influence. The city has hosted birthday tributes, community festivals, and commemorative gatherings that attract visitors from across the country, reinforcing Gary’s identity as the birthplace of a global icon. Murals, memorials, and ongoing tourism efforts tied to Jackson’s legacy have also contributed to renewed interest in the city’s cultural history and its role in shaping one of the most influential entertainers of all time.

For many residents, the upcoming screening represents more than a film debut—it is part of a broader effort by the City of Gary to preserve and celebrate its cultural contributions while creating opportunities for future generations. City leaders say bringing the story back home not only honors the past but also inspires young people in Gary to see what is possible from their own beginnings.

City officials emphasized that the screening represents more than entertainment, calling it a moment of pride, reflection, and investment in the community. While admission is free, donations will be accepted to support youth programming at West Side Leadership Academy through the West Side Theater Guild, ensuring continued access to top-tier artistic and athletic opportunities for Gary’s young residents.

Tickets for the exclusive screening are available to Gary residents only and are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per household. Distribution began Wednesday, April 8, after 10 a.m. Central Time at multiple locations throughout the city. Residents must present a valid Gary ID to receive tickets. Tickets are expected to be claimed quickly due to high demand.

Ticket pickup locations include West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry Street; the YWCA of Gary, 150 West 15th Avenue; the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, 3101 Broadway; and Beautiful Things Boutique, 3570 Village Court.

Mark Spencer, director of performing arts at West Side Leadership Academy, described the event as more than a screening.

“This moment is more than a screening; it is a powerful homecoming,” Spencer said. “There is no more fitting place to experience this story than in the very community that helped shape a global legacy.”

Organizers say bringing “MICHAEL” to Gary underscores the undeniable connection between the city’s rich cultural history and the unparalleled global influence of the Jackson family, whose rise from Gary to international superstardom transformed the music industry and popular culture.

The film “MICHAEL,” directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, is described by organizers as a groundbreaking cinematic portrayal of one of the most influential entertainers in history. The film traces Jackson’s journey from his early days as the lead singer of the Jackson 5 to his emergence as a visionary solo artist whose creative ambition reshaped global music, dance, and entertainment.

The production stars Jaafar Jackson in the title role, alongside Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Colman Domingo, and Miles Teller, and promises to give audiences an unprecedented look into Jackson’s life, artistry, and enduring influence.

City leaders say the event not only celebrates a global icon but also reaffirms Gary’s place in that story—bringing the narrative back home to the community where it all began.