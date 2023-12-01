Gary Historical and Cultural Society Christmas Concert

GARY HISTORICAL AND Cultural Society 2022 Christmas Concert.

Parents and grandparents. Is your child interested in music?

Introduce your children or grandchildren to the fine art of music by bringing them to the 39th Annual Christmas Concert Fundraiser featuring the Gary Civic Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4 p.m. The concert will be held at the Indiana University Northwest Main Stage Theater in the Arts & Sciences Building, at 3415 Broadway, Gary, IN.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

“There are many benefits to learning to play a musical instrument that could be helpful to students throughout their lives,” said Linda Jones, GHCS executive director. “We want to expose Gary students to music so they will know that when they put in the effort and hard work to learn an instrument, they are building confidence and learning that there is nothing they cannot achieve. One day they, too, could be performing music on stage and making you so proud of them.”

Adult tickets are $35; bring two children 18 years and younger free of charge.

The fundraiser supports the Gary Historical and Cultural Society’s music program.