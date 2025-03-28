Gary Health Department to install Narcan Vending Machines

The Gary Health Department recently announced the installation of its first Narcan vending machine in the city. These machines are a proactive measure to make lifesaving Narcan readily available to individuals and families suffering from the opioid crisis. The first vending machine was installed on March 21st at the Adam Benjamin JR Metro Center, located at 200 W 4th Avenue, Gary, IN 46402. The Health Department will announce additional locations for machines later in 2025.

“This is a crucial step towards addressing the opioid crisis that has affected so many of our families and communities,” stated Mayor Eddie Melton. “By making lifesaving Narcan readily available, we are giving our residents a fighting chance to survive overdoses and ultimately save lives. My administration will continue to fight against the devastating impacts of addiction and gather resources to give families the support they need.”

Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, is a harm reduction technique that works, as it specifically binds and blocks Opioid receptors in the body without causing harm. The Health Department seeks to destigmatize Narcan and promote its benefits through this initiative.

“Our goal with Narcan vending machines is to provide families with the tools and knowledge they need to combat opioid overdoses,” stated Dr. Janet Seabrook, the City of Gary’s Health Commissioner. “Narcan is a proven harm reduction technique that can reverse the effects of an overdose.”

The initiative is being funded through the City of Gary’s allocation of the State of Indiana’s Opioid Settlement Funds. The department has been awarded $1,288,338.76 in restricted funds and $402,557.20 in unrestricted funds to be distributed over a 16-year period that began in 2022.

Opioid addiction is an issue affecting families and individuals from all walks of life across Gary and Northwest Indiana. First responders in Gary have used Narcan successfully to save lives, especially as fentanyl, often mixed into cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine, has been a significant factor in many overdose cases.

“Our officers have seen firsthand the devastating impact of overdoses, and we know that Narcan can make a difference,” stated Gary Chief of Police Derrick Cannon. “By making it more accessible, we are empowering our community to take action and help their family members at home, which is unfortunately where most overdoses happen.”

Narcan vending machines have been successfully implemented in various cities across the United States. These machines are often placed in high-traffic areas such as public libraries, city halls, and college campuses to ensure easy access.

From 2018 to 2024, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids have caused 1,223 deaths in Lake County. Families with individuals at risk of opioid use are encouraged to keep Narcan at home.

“We have a simple message for our Gary residents and the broader public: Put this life-saving medication in your medicine cabinet, especially if you have a family member suffering from addiction. You may need it one day to help save your loved one,” stated Dr. Seabrook.

For more information, visit https://www.gary.gov/health-and-human-services/narcan or contact the Gary Health Department.