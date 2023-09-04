Gary Health Commissioner calls for renewed Covid-19 precautions

COVID-19 is on the rise again. Summer vacations and the school break are now helping to drive an uptick in infections and hospitalizations around the country. The start of a new school year may be fueling an even greater increase in infection rates. In the last two weeks, there has been a 20.2% increase in the average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to an NBC News analysis.

It is much harder to state the increase in actual infections, because residents are not required to report positive test results.

Here is what Gary residents should know:

• COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets and close contact. It’s crucial to return to practicing physical distancing, especially in crowded settings.

• Wearing masks in indoor and public spaces adds an extra layer of protection.

• Frequent hand washing and using hand sanitizer reduce the risk of transmission.

• If you experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, or diﬃculty breathing, it’s essential to get tested for COVID-19. The Gary Health Department provides testing for Covid-19.

• If you test positive for COVID-19, please follow CDC guidelines for isolation to prevent further spread of the virus.

• Vaccination remains one of the most eﬀective tools in reducing severe illness and hospitalization. The Gary Health Department provides vaccinations.