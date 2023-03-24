Gary Firefighters Union Local 359 endorse mayoral candidate Sen. Eddie Melton

Photo caption: POSING WITH THE Firefighters’ plaque are l-r Larry Tillman, II; Senator Eddie Melton and Kevin Benford.

Gary Firefighters Union Local 359 President Larry Tillman, II, and Vice-President Kevin Benford recently announced the organization’s endorsement of Gary Mayoral Candidate State Senator Eddie Melton. During a brief ceremony at the IAFF Local 359 Union Hall, with Melton in attendance, Tillman shared the following statement:

“Providing a high level of service to our community is instilled in every member of the Gary Firefighters Association Local 359. We go to work daily knowing we put ourselves at risk to protect and serve our community. Unselfishly, we continue to serve, often working in substandard conditions with less-than-average: compensation, facilities, and personal protective equipment. We believe this job is more than a career; it is a calling. It will take a communal effort from both our membership and elected officials to address issues that are important to us. We know that we can achieve our objectives by working together to establish, prioritize, and accomplish realistic goals for our future. Our membership believes we can accomplish this with you. For those reasons, Gary Firefighters Association Local 359 is pleased to endorse you for Mayor of the City of Gary.”

Melton expressed his gratitude for the vote of confidence from the Local 359 membership.

“We know that the men and women of the Gary Fire Department put their lives on the line and we are grateful and thankful,” said Melton. “It’s time for the City of Gary to show you that by making sure you have the resources you need to do your jobs.”

