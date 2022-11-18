Gary Fire Department is hiring firefighters

The Gary Civil Service Fire Commission has openings for firefighters.

Applications are available from now until November 30 at the Fire Commission Office, in Gary’s City Hall, 401 Broadway, lower level Room B6, between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

Interested persons must meet the following requirements:

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, at least 17.5 years of age when picking up application.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to begin employment as a firefighter; however, applicant must not have reached age 36 before induction.

An applicant who is a veteran may be 39 years of age with twenty years military experience.

Must be a high school graduate or have earned a G.E.D. equivalent.

No Class A misdemeanor or felony convictions.

Must have a valid Driver’s License. If not issued by State of Indiana, the applicant shall obtain a valid Driver’s License from the State of Indiana prior to becoming a member of the Department. Must be insurable.

Must obtain an EMT’s license issued by the State of Indiana, in conjunction with a sponsoring hospital approved by the Commission, designating the applicant as an EMT within six months of the applicant’s completion of firefighting training.

The member of the department shall maintain an EMT’s license issued by the State of Indiana, in conjunction with a sponsoring hospital approved by the Commission, designating the applicant as an EMT during the entire term of the member’s employment by the Gary Fire Department. Failure to maintain an EMT’s license shall be cause for termination.

For more information, call the Fire Commission office, (219) 880-2057.