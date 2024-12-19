Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gary Fire Department honors 8 retirees

EIGHT RETIRING Gary Firefighters were celebrated for their years of dedicated service, ranging from 21 to 45 years, during a retirement party held Friday, December 6, 2024, at the ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen. Pictured congratulating the retirees in eight separate photos (from left to right) are Larry Tillman II, president of Gary Firefighters Union Local 359 and Gary Fire Chief; emcee Firefighter Tyrone Jackson Jr. and Gary Firefighters Union Local 359 Vice President Kevin Benford. The event was attended by over 60 guests, including family, friends, Mayor Eddie Melton, and other civic and community leaders.

Firefighter Mark Belanger
Captain Clemmons Allen 
Captain Kelvin Gee
Division Chief Timothy Haines
Division Chief Calvin Bankhead
Engineer Thomas Bober

