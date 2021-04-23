Gary Enviromental Stewardship Day to include Earth Day celebration and Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

On April 24, 2021, the City of Gary will be celebrating Earth Day with a city-wide “Environmental Stewardship Day”. City departments, businesses, community organizations, faith-based groups, educational institutions, block clubs and other volunteers are encouraged to participate this city-wide appreciation and celebration of our natural resources. This Saturday will include activities like the city’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event.

The City’s Office of Sustainability, the Gary Storm Water Management District, and the Recycling Department will additionally partner with the Lake Michigan Districts Household Hazardous Waste Program and the Lake County Solid Waste Management District to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection in the city of Gary. This year’s Green Awareness Day will be held on Saturday, April 24th, 2021. During the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event, Gary Residents may dispose of items like medications, cleaning agents, paint, chemicals, medical needles, household batteries, carpet cleaner, fluorescent bulbs, shoe polish, pet supplies, etc. As chemicals are hazardous to our water, our land and our health, residents are urged not to throw chemicals out with regular household trash, flush down the toilet or drains.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be open from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at 455 Massachusetts Street; the Hudson-Campbell Parking Lots. Environmental Information Bags, Tire Disposal, Recycle Bins, Paper Shredding, Small Engine Gas Can Exchange, Refreshments and more are among the free services offered on HHW/Green Day.

Residents may volunteer to assist with the city’s cleanup effort by cleaning out and properly disposing of hazardous materials around their homes. Community groups can even collect old tires, computers, cell phones and other electronics for proper disposal.

The pubiic should do not bring business, commercial or schools’ hazardous waste, explosives, medical waste, narcotic prescription drugs or radioactive materials.

For more information about HHW/Green Day, contact the City of Gary Office of Sustainability & Environmental Affairs at 219-882-3000.