Gary Delegation to host 2024 legislative recap town hall

Thursday, Mar. 21, state legislators representing Gary will be hosting a public town hall meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT at the IU Northwest Savannah Center (65 W 33rd Ave, Gary, IN 46408) in the Bergland Auditorium. The legislators hosting the event are State Reps. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago), Ragen Hatcher (D-Gary), and Vernon G Smith (D-Gary) along with State Sen. David Vinzant (D-Gary).

“I urge everyone from District 3 who are able to come out to our town hall meeting to learn about our work this session, ask questions, give input about future legislation, and relay any concerns you might have,” Hatcher said. “This is a great opportunity to have your voice heard and engage with those you have sent to represent you and our community.”

“As legislators, it is important that we are able to faithfully represent and advocate for our constituents,” Harris said. “This town hall offers the best opportunity for us to hear the concerns of the community and take those issues back to the Statehouse. I encourage all those in House District 2 to come out and take advantage of this opportunity.”

“At the end of the day, I work for the people, and I have a strong sense of accountability to my constituents,” Smith said. “This is the time to meet face to face with my community and report back about the work I have done in the legislature on their behalf. I truly hope to see those in House District 14 on Thursday to answer any of your questions or concerns.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to connect with the people directly after my first legislative session,” Senator Vinzant said. “Gary was once again under the General Assembly’s microscope this year. I will keep fighting to reclaim local control for Gary and all the communities that make up our district, and town halls like this one are the foundation of that work. The people need to know we are there to work for them, not the other way around.”