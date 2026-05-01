Gary Crusader Recommendations For May 5 Primary Election

As Lake County voters prepare to participate in the May 5 primary election, The Gary Crusader offers the following recommendations for candidates who have demonstrated leadership, experience, and a commitment to serving the residents of Gary and Northwest Indiana. These endorsements are based on public service records, community impact, and the ability to address the pressing needs of local constituents.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE—Frank J. Mrvan

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan has continued the legacy of leadership established by his father, the late U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, while carving out his own path focused on economic development, infrastructure investment, and workforce advancement. Representing Indiana’s 1st Congressional District, Mrvan has been instrumental in securing millions of federal dollars for Northwest Indiana.

These investments have supported critical initiatives in Gary, including blight elimination programs, crime prevention strategies, and ongoing development at the Gary/Chicago International Airport—an economic engine with long-term growth potential for the region. Mrvan’s advocacy for organized labor, manufacturing, and transportation infrastructure reflects the needs of a working-class district. His continued presence in Congress ensures stability and access to federal resources.

The Gary Crusader recommends that Frank J. Mrvan be retained as U.S. Representative.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

Earl L. Harris Jr.

Ragen Hatcher

Vernon G. Smith

State Representatives Earl Harris Jr., Ragen Hatcher, and Vernon G. Smith have collectively provided consistent and effective leadership for their respective districts in Northwest Indiana. Each has demonstrated a commitment to protecting the interests of their constituents while navigating a challenging political environment shaped by a Republican supermajority in the Indiana House.

Rep. Harris has focused on economic equity, workforce development, and policies that directly impact Gary residents. Rep. Hatcher has been a strong advocate for public health, environmental justice, and education reform, while also elevating issues affecting women and families. Rep. Smith, one of the most experienced legislators in the state, has long been a steady voice on education policy and urban development.

Despite political obstacles, all three legislators have remained focused on delivering results and maintaining a strong presence in their communities.

The Gary Crusader recommends that Harris, Hatcher, and Smith be retained.

LAKE COUNTY—COMMISSIONER Kyle Allen Sr.

As a Lake County Commissioner, Kyle Allen Sr. has demonstrated leadership through his support of regional development initiatives and his commitment to improving the quality of life across the county. His advocacy for locating a convention center in Gary signals a broader vision for economic revitalization and increased tourism.

Allen’s work reflects an understanding of both infrastructure needs and economic opportunity, positioning Lake County for long-term growth. His leadership has helped advance collaborative efforts between municipalities, making him a valuable asset at the county level.

The Gary Crusader recommends that Kyle Allen Sr. be retained.

LAKE COUNTY CLERK—Michael “Mike” Brown

Lake County Clerk Michael Brown has modernized the Clerk’s Office by implementing innovative solutions aimed at improving accessibility and efficiency. Among his most notable accomplishments is the introduction of language translation services across offices, ensuring that non-English-speaking residents can access essential government services.

Brown has also focused on streamlining administrative processes and increasing transparency, making the Clerk’s Office more responsive to the public. His leadership reflects a commitment to inclusion and service delivery.

The Gary Crusader strongly encourages voters to retain Mike Brown as Lake County Clerk.

LAKE COUNTY TREASURER—John Petalas

With more than three decades of experience in government finance, John Petalas brings a depth of knowledge that has proven beneficial to Lake County taxpayers. As Treasurer, Petalas has overseen strategic investments that have generated approximately $42 million in returns—revenue that contributes to easing the property tax burden.

Beyond financial management, Petalas has emphasized community outreach, working to educate residents about their tax obligations and available resources. His combination of fiscal discipline and public engagement strengthens the Treasurer’s Office.

The Gary Crusader recommends that John Petalas be retained.

LAKE COUNTY AUDITOR—Sondra Ford

Sondra Ford has outlined a vision for the Auditor’s Office centered on transparency, efficiency, and accountability. Her focus includes providing clear explanations of legislative changes that impact county finances and improving reporting systems to ensure residents understand how public funds are managed.

Ford also aims to enhance customer service within the office while implementing operational improvements. Her approach reflects a commitment to modernizing the Auditor’s role and building public trust.

The Gary Crusader recommends Sondra Ford for Lake County Auditor.

LAKE COUNTY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2—Ronald G. Brewer Sr.

Councilman Ronald G. Brewer Sr. has established himself as a strong advocate for Gary residents while maintaining a focus on fiscal responsibility. His tenure on the Lake County Council has been marked by efforts to ensure responsible budgeting and equitable distribution of resources.

Brewer’s leadership reflects both experience and dedication to community needs.

The Gary Crusader recommends that Ronald G. Brewer Sr. be retained.

LAKE COUNTY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3—Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson brings a background in education governance, having served on both the Lake Ridge School Board and the Gary Community School Corporation Board of Trustees.

His experience in education policy and community leadership positions him well to serve on the County Council.

Johnson’s record suggests a commitment to service and a strong understanding of public accountability.

The Gary Crusader recommends Glen Johnson.

LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF—Jerry Williams

In a few days, you and others can make history by electing Jerry Williams as our next Lake County Sheriff. We are proud to endorse Jerry Williams because Lake County deserves steady, community-rooted leadership that can strengthen public safety while restoring trust and accountability.

• Experience you can count on: Williams brings practical, day-one readiness to lead a complex department and deliver measurable results. That’s why County Commissioner Kyle Allen and others in our community support his historic campaign.

• Integrity and accountability: He has made clear that transparency, strong internal controls, and responsible stewardship of public resources will be non‑negotiable. Jerry Williams is “unbought and unbossed”.

• Roots in Gary: Williams understands our neighborhoods, the people, and the partnerships required in Gary to make public safety work because this community shaped him. That’s why our Gary Democratic Precinct Organization voted to endorse him for Sheriff. When the Gary Police Department needed major improvements, Jerry Williams answered the call by taking a leave from the Indiana State Police to help make those changes.

• A historic opportunity: Electing Williams would mark a meaningful milestone as the first Black Sheriff in Lake County history, paired with the preparation and temperament to lead. His 32 years as an Indiana State Trooper and designation as third-in-command of the State Police means that he will serve us with distinction.

• Reform focused with solutions first: Williams supports modernizing oversight of areas like the Sheriff’s Commissary Fund so taxpayers and families can have confidence in how funds are managed. His opponent, Edward Jenkins, has never stated how he would make the Sheriff’s Office more accountable to taxpayers, particularly while a probe into the possible misuse of over $300,000 of those funds is ongoing.

We continue to hear ongoing questions about finances and oversight within the Sheriff’s Office.

Rather than leaning into attacks, we believe this moment calls for clear standards, independent review where appropriate, and leadership that welcomes transparency. Jerry Williams is running on exactly that kind of commonsense approach: tighten controls, publish clear reporting, and keep the focus on protecting the public. We lost a true champion for voting rights when Reverend Jesse Jackson passed. Reverend Jackson dreamed of “Keep Hope Alive” while discussing voting and the need to elect responsive representatives. We can make his dream come true by electing Jerry Williams as our next Sheriff. Please vote for him on or before Tuesday, May 5th. This is why we are endorsing Jerry Williams for Lake County Sheriff.

The Gary Crusader highly recommends Jerry Williams.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP BOARD

Michael Protho

Natalie Ammons

Alice Lyles

Each of these candidates brings a history of community involvement and public service. Their collective experience spans civic engagement, political leadership, and grassroots advocacy. If elected, they are expected to work collaboratively with township leadership to improve services and address the needs of Calumet Township residents.

The Gary Crusader recommends Protho, Ammons, and Lyles.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE—Tai Adkins

During her first term, Trustee Tai Adkins has worked to apply her leadership skills toward improving township services and addressing resident needs. Her administration reflects an ongoing effort to strengthen operations and expand community outreach.

The Gary Crusader recommends Tai Adkins.

LAKE COUNTY ASSESSOR—LaTonya Spearman

LaTonya Spearman’s unopposed candidacy reflects confidence in her leadership and management of the Assessor’s Office. Her work has maintained stability in a critical area of county government.

The Gary Crusader recommends LaTonya Spearman.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP ASSESSOR—Jackie Collins

Similarly, Jackie Collins’ unopposed status indicates trust in her performance and capability. Her continued service ensures consistency in township property assessment operations.

The Gary Crusader recommends Jackie Collins.